Football Team Bedale AFC Unveil World's First See-through Kit to Raise Awareness About an Important Issue

Other than exhilarating millions of fans, sports stars and teams also lend their voice to raise awareness about several important issues, including health. Carrying the message forward, one English football club, who are famed for their novelty kits, has come out with the world’s first “see-through" football kit, in a bid to get people talking about a very good cause.

Bedale AFC has teamed up with sausage firm Heck to launch the world’s first “see-through” football kit. The campaign has been created to try and help raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that does excellent work combating cancer across England. Their collaboration is raising awareness on two of the UK’s biggest killers among men — prostate and testicular cancer.

According to the Mirror UK report, the new kit is entirely transparent, with large white arrows pointed to to the relevant area down below, alongside text that says, “Don’t forget to check." The new kit creatively swaps sponsors’ Heck for ‘Check’ branding to encourage men to speak openly, check themselves regularly and help raise awareness of various forms of cancer, which can be caught early by regular self-examination.

While the unique kit may not be suited for on-field action, fans can purchase a full kit from historicfootballshirts.co.uk for GBP 79.99 (approx. Rs 8,182). The North Riding League outfit are hoping to raise GBP 250,000 for the charity and are pledging to donate 5 GBP for every kit sold.

RELATED NEWS With Homemade Football Shirts, St Pauli Go Their Own Way

Check out the kit here:

This is not the first time that the team from North Yorkshire indulged in such creative themed kits. The eccentric club previously had created similar kits inspired by a sausage and mash, a BBQ goalkeeper shirt and cheese garters, among others.

Heck Food have been the club’s sponsors for a couple of years now and they continue to push the boundaries with a slew of eye-catching designs.Club Chairman Martyn Coombs said the new kit is not only the “world’s first see-through kit”, but it also has a hard-hitting message for men to “get talking together” and encourage them to “CHECK”, the report further mentioned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here