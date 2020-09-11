Football Transfer News September 10: Batshuayi Joins Palace on Loan; Jamshedpur FC Sign Stephen Eze

Football Transfer News September 10: Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal. Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of 26 year-old Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who last played in Kazakhstan top division. Eze has 13 national team caps under his belt. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year contract which will make him the highest paid player in the club, according to The Athletic. Manchester United Women sign free agent Alessia Russo on a 2-year deal with an option of a third. Bartholomew Ogbeche has reportedly finally agreed on a one-year deal with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League with an option to extend, according to TransferMarkt. Both parties have been negotiating for a long time but the Nigerian World Cupper ultimately put his signature on the dotted line. The BBC also reports that Real Madrid is willing to pay half of Gareth Bale’s wages to get themselves out of a pickle.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 10, 2020 11:28 pm (IST)
Bayern Munich's 19-year-old winger Oliver Batista Meier will spend the season on loan at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.
Reports suggest that Jamshedpur FCcomplete the signing of 26 year-old Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who last played in Kazakhstan top division. Eze has 13 national team caps under his belt.
Sep 10, 2020 2:16 pm (IST)
Big news coming in from Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year contract which will make him the highest paid player in the club, according to The Athletic. Manager Mikel Arteta played a key role in convincing the player to stay.
Sep 10, 2020 1:24 pm (IST)
And while we wait for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's press conference later today, here's what Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had to say.
"For some clubs it's less important how uncertain the future is: those owned by countries, oligarchs, that's the truth. We're a different kind of club." - @LFC Boss Klopp has his say on #Transfershttps://t.co/AyRl0HSy1G
The BBC also reports that Real Madrid is willing to pay half of Gareth Bale’s wages to get themselves out of a pickle. A move for Bale at this point would be brilliant considering his situation at Los Blancos is unlikely to improve any time soon.
Sep 10, 2020 11:28 am (IST)
News for Hector Bellerin fans, Barcelona and PSG are both in touch with Arsenal as they look to land the stylish right back, according to BBC. Where will the Spanish defender go? Arsenal are reportedly looking for a bid of 30-35 million GBP.
Sep 10, 2020 11:09 am (IST)
Crucial day for Asian football. How much will the outcomes from the AFC meeting affect the transfer market?
AC Milan signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Milan said they had brought in rising star Tonali on loan with an option to buy, with the 20-year-old realising his dream move to the club for which his idol Gennaro Gattuso played for 13 years. Milan did not specify the details of the deal nor the length of the loan period but Italian media report Tonali has signed a five-year contract with the seven-time European champions.
Sep 10, 2020 10:34 am (IST)
Bartholomew Ogbeche has reportedly finally agreed on a one-year deal with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League with an option to extend, according to TransferMarkt. Both parties have been negotiating for a long time but the Nigerian World Cupper ultimately put his signature on the dotted line. 35-year-old Ogbeche was reportedly demanding INR 2.25 Crores while Mumbai City wanted him for about INR 1.5 Crore.
Sep 10, 2020 10:15 am (IST)
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement. French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champions Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.