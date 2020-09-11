Football Transfer News September 10: Batshuayi Joins Palace on Loan; Jamshedpur FC Sign Stephen Eze

Alessia

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal. Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of 26 year-old Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who last played in Kazakhstan top division. Eze has 13 national team caps under his belt. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year contract which will make him the highest paid player in the club, according to The Athletic. Manchester United Women sign free agentRusso on a 2-year deal with an option of a third. Bartholomew Ogbeche has reportedly finally agreed on a one-year deal with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League with an option to extend, according to TransferMarkt. Both parties have been negotiating for a long time but the Nigerian World Cupper ultimately put his signature on the dotted line. The BBC also reports that Real Madrid is willing to pay half of Gareth Bale’s wages to get themselves out of a pickle.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.