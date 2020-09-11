FOOTBALL

Football Transfer News September 10: Batshuayi Joins Palace on Loan; Jamshedpur FC Sign Stephen Eze

News18.com | September 11, 2020, 12:02 AM IST
Event Highlights

Football Transfer News September 10: Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal. Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of 26 year-old Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who last played in Kazakhstan top division. Eze has 13 national team caps under his belt. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year contract which will make him the highest paid player in the club, according to The Athletic. Manchester United Women sign free agent Alessia Russo on a 2-year deal with an option of a third. Bartholomew Ogbeche has reportedly finally agreed on a one-year deal with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League with an option to extend, according to TransferMarkt. Both parties have been negotiating for a long time but the Nigerian World Cupper ultimately put his signature on the dotted line. The BBC also reports that Real Madrid is willing to pay half of Gareth Bale’s wages to get themselves out of a pickle.

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 10, 2020 11:28 pm (IST)

Bayern Munich's 19-year-old winger Oliver Batista Meier will spend the season on loan at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Sep 10, 2020 10:58 pm (IST)

Giacomo Bonaventura has signed with Fiorentina on a free transfer after he was released by AC Milan.

Sep 10, 2020 10:42 pm (IST)
Borussia Dortmund Announce Plans To Unveil Women's Team From 2021-22 Season

Borussia Dortmund will start the 2021-22 season at the Kreisliga B level, the eighth tier of German women’s football.

Sep 10, 2020 10:30 pm (IST)

Fulham signed Kenny Tete from Lyon!

The 24-year-old Dutch right-back signed a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee with the London club.

Sep 10, 2020 9:58 pm (IST)

Done Deal!

Michy Batshuayi joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Batshuayi said: "It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

Sep 10, 2020 9:30 pm (IST)

Another through the door at ChelseaEdouard Mendy signs a five-year deal.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea and Rennes are yet to agree a fee with Chelsea's 20 million Euros offer falling 8 million euros short of Rennes valuation.

Sep 10, 2020 9:01 pm (IST)

Manchester United Women sign England forward Alessia Russo, on a a two-year deal with the option of a third, 

Russo was a free agent after declining her year at US College side Carolina Tar Heels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FAWSL transfer window closes in under 1 hour.

Sep 10, 2020 8:30 pm (IST)

Troy Deeney wants Watford exit after their relegation from the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford will not stand in Deeney's way as the 32-year-old wants to leave Vicarage Road. 

Sep 10, 2020 8:04 pm (IST)

Real Madrid are planing on letting Gareth Bale leave and have squared up Riyad Mahrez as a a possible recruitment.

Real have made contact with Mahrez's team, accordingly to Footmercato, even though the Manchester City winger being tied down to a deal at the Etihad till 2023.

Sep 10, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)

Chris Smalling has been training alone at Manchester United's Carrington base and not with the Red Devils first-team training. 

The English defender is closing in on a retun to Roma, where was on loan last season as he helpe the capital side finish fifth in the Serie A, making 30 appearances.

Sep 10, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that he will be staying with Leeds United for their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year-absence.

Bielsa said: "I will be working the next season at Leeds United."

"Everything has been sorted," he added. "It's definite that I will be here next season."

Sep 10, 2020 6:31 pm (IST)

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi will spend the upcoming season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi, according to Sky Sports, has completed a medical and is also expected to sign an extension at Chelsea. 

Sep 10, 2020 6:00 pm (IST)

Zenit's Branislav Ivanovic is reportedly on his way back to the Premier League. He played for Chelsea between 2008 to 2017. 

According to The Telegraph, Ivanovic may sign a one-year deal at West Brom in the next 48 hours.

Sep 10, 2020 5:19 pm (IST)

Brighton have signed striker Denise O'Sullivan on loan from North Carolina Courage till the end of 2020.

Sep 10, 2020 4:54 pm (IST)

New arrivals at Fulham

Sky Sports reports that Torino defender Ola Aina and Lyon defender Kenny Tete have completed their medicals ahead of move to the newly -promoted Premier League team.

Sep 10, 2020 4:31 pm (IST)

West Ham United have come back with an improved second bid of 30 million pounds for James Tarkowski, which has been rejected again by Burnley.

West Ham just 24 hours ago had their 27 million pound bid Tarkowski turned down, with Burnley seemingly unmoved on their asking price of 50 million pounds.

It is understood that Leicester City interested in a move for Tarkowski.

Sep 10, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)

Wolves signed Portuguese under-21 international midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent.

Sep 10, 2020 3:54 pm (IST)

East Bengal, with their new investors Shree Cements, have picked up the Indian Super League bid document, along with a UK-based financial company

Sep 10, 2020 3:36 pm (IST)

Confirmed!

Presenting Jamshedpur FC's new recruit!

Sep 10, 2020 3:03 pm (IST)

Reports suggest that Jamshedpur FC complete the signing of 26 year-old Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who last played in Kazakhstan top division. Eze has 13 national team caps under his belt.

Sep 10, 2020 2:16 pm (IST)

Big news coming in from ArsenalPierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year contract which will make him the highest paid player in the club, according to The Athletic. Manager Mikel Arteta played a key role in convincing the player to stay.

Sep 10, 2020 1:24 pm (IST)

And while we wait for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's press conference later today, here's what Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had to say. 

Sep 10, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)

In case you missed this yesterday. Manchester United Women's team have bolstered their attack with US Internationals Tobin Heath and Christen Press

Sep 10, 2020 11:32 am (IST)

The BBC also reports that Real Madrid is willing to pay half of Gareth Bale’s wages to get themselves out of a pickle. A move for Bale at this point would be brilliant considering his situation at Los Blancos is unlikely to improve any time soon. 

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 am (IST)

News for Hector Bellerin fans, Barcelona and PSG are both in touch with Arsenal as they look to land the stylish right back, according to BBC. Where will the Spanish defender go? Arsenal  are reportedly looking for a bid of 30-35 million GBP.

Sep 10, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

Crucial day for Asian football. How much will the outcomes from the AFC meeting affect the transfer market? 

Sep 10, 2020 10:43 am (IST)

AC Milan signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Milan said they had brought in rising star Tonali on loan with an option to buy, with the 20-year-old realising his dream move to the club for which his idol Gennaro Gattuso played for 13 years. Milan did not specify the details of the deal nor the length of the loan period but Italian media report Tonali has signed a five-year contract with the seven-time European champions.

Sep 10, 2020 10:34 am (IST)
For all the transfer deals that have happened from April to September 5 in both European (men's and women's) and Indian football, visit here.

For September 6 transfer deals, visit here.

For September 7 transfer deals, visit here.

For September 8 transfer deals, visit here

For September 9 transfer deals, visit here

Sep 10, 2020 10:26 am (IST)
Bartholomew Ogbeche has reportedly finally agreed on a one-year deal with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League with an option to extend, according to TransferMarkt. Both parties have been negotiating for a long time but the Nigerian World Cupper ultimately put his signature on the dotted line. 35-year-old Ogbeche was reportedly demanding INR 2.25 Crores while Mumbai City wanted him for about INR 1.5 Crore.

Sep 10, 2020 10:15 am (IST)

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement. French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champions Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.

In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.

In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.

