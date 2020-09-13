Football Transfer News, Latest Updates: Gary Hooper Leaves Wellington Phoenix, Koeman Eyeing Mo Salah?

Sep 13, 2020 10:51 am (IST)

First things first, Odisha FC have signed Manuel Onwu for another year after his successful loan stint from former champions Bengaluru FC. Can he continue the good form in this season behind closed doors?

32-year-old Onwu, who had joined Bengaluru FC before the start of the sixth ISL season in 2019, was on fire while he represented Odisha FC on loan till the end of the tournament. He managed to score seven goals last season including a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters at the Kalinga Stadium.