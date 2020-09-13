Football Transfer News, Latest Updates: Gary Hooper Leaves Wellington Phoenix, Koeman Eyeing Mo Salah?

Football Transfer News Latest Updates: Wellington Phoenix have confirmed marquee striker Gary Hooper will not be returning to the A-League club following the expiration of his 12-month contract. The clinical Englishman, who had a hamstring injury, has been heavily linked with a move to Kerala Blasters. Indian Super League side Odisha FC have made another move in the transfer window as they signed the former Bengaluru FC forward Manuel Onwu on a one year deal. Meanwhile, BBC reports that Barcelona and Ronald Koeman are eyeing Mohammed Salah sooner or later while Manchester United are considering bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League if the deal with Jadon Sancho does not come through.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Read More
Sep 13, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
For all the transfer deals that have happened from April to September 5 in both European (men's and women's) and Indian football, visit here.
trong> New Zealand's Stuff.co.nz report that Wellington Phoenix have confirmed marquee striker Gary Hooper will not be returning to the A-League club following the expiration of his 12-month contract. The clinical Englishman, who had a hamstring injury, has been heavily linked with a move to Kerala Blasters. Arguably the biggest signing in the Phoenix’s relatively short history, the former Celtic and Premier League star scored eight goals and registered four assists in 21 appearances, scoring at a rate of one goal every 138.1 minutes.
Sep 13, 2020 11:21 am (IST)
Onwu's pretty happy to stay and can't wait. Odisha fans get ready for a cracking season.
Over in Europe, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has made Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, his top transfer target. While Manchester United could move for Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20.
Sep 13, 2020 10:51 am (IST)
First things first, Odisha FC have signed Manuel Onwu for another year after his successful loan stint from former champions Bengaluru FC. Can he continue the good form in this season behind closed doors?
32-year-old Onwu, who had joined Bengaluru FC before the start of the sixth ISL season in 2019, was on fire while he represented Odisha FC on loan till the end of the tournament. He managed to score seven goals last season including a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters at the Kalinga Stadium.
Sep 13, 2020 10:51 am (IST)
First things first, Odisha FC have signed Manuel Onwu for another year after his successful loan stint from former champions Bengaluru FC. Can he continue the good form in this season behind closed doors?
Sep 13, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
Hello and welcome! After a fantastic night of football in the Premier League on Saturday we're back looking at the transfer window. Who will make the big moves today? Stay tuned to find out.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.