Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Have Eyes on Pogba, Coutinho’s Barcelona Future in Balance

Real Madrid have almost secured the transfer of Chelsea’s playmaker Eden Hazard and now, they have their eyes on Paul Pogba.Pogba and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane have openly expressed their liking for each other and that had fuelled the rumours further.A few days ago, reports came that Pogba’s relationship with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had taken a nosedive and the French midfielder is looking out.According to Spanish paper Marca, United have informed Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola that Real will have to pay 150 million euros for the services of Pogba.According to El Confidencial, Real Madrid are also on the lookout for Liverpool star Sadio Mane. Mane has been in sensational form this season and has been one of the prime reasons for the clubs’ success.Though Real and Zidane want Mane, it might be difficult to negotiate with Liverpool for one of their main players. Barcelona suffered with the transfer of Philippe Coutinho.Manchester United are looking out for Coutinho but does the Brazilian want to go to Old Trafford? (Photo Credit: Reuters)Coutinho has struggled to make a place in the Barcelona setup despite a huge transfer last season. Since his arrival at Barcelona, Coutinho has made 48 appearances and has scored just 13 goals.Coutinho might be keen on moving on from Camp Nou but it is believed that Coutinho does not want to move to Manchester United even though the club was keeping a tab at his situation at Barcelona.Last month, some reports had suggested that United even held initial talks for the possible deal to bring Coutinho to Old Trafford.There are primarily two reasons for Coutinho’s rejection of United. First, he does not want to betray his Liverpool supporters and secondly, he was booed at Old Trafford during Barcelona 1-0 win over United in the Champions League last week.Ajax Amsterdam have had a brilliant Champions League season and are also in contention for the Dutch league title. While their midfielder Frenkie de Jong has already secured a transfer to Barcelona, their forward David Neres has also generated ample interest.Reports in the Sun suggested that Arsenal and United are competing for the signing of Neres while Chelsea and Everton have also showed interested in the 22-year-old Brazilian.Marcus Rashford is yet to sign contract extension with Manchester United. (Photo Credit: Reuters)Mirror have reported that Barcelona are set to make a 100 million euros move for Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.Rashford’s form and confidence has been on a surge since the arrival of Solskjaer at United and has given that he is just 21-year-old, his peak is yet to come.Rashford, who has one year left on his contract with United, is yet to sign an extension and Barcelona are ready to go after him.Juventus and Manchester United are competing for the signing of Barcelona and French defender Samuel Umtiti but the Turin club is set to beat United for the 25-year-old.According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan have shown interest in Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and for that they are looking to make it to the Champions League.Inter were also interested in singing Luka Modric from Real Madrid but they tried to make the Croatian cancel his contract at Santiago Bernabeu so that they could sign him for free. However, that move got them some serious flak from Real Madrid and La Liga.