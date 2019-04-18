English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Football Transfer Rumours: Salah Keen to Leave Liverpool, Tottenham Approach Ajax Captain
Mohamed Salah might be on the way out of Liverpool at the end of the season. Ajax players on the radar of the big clubs. This and more from the world of football transfer rumours.
Mohamed Salah has reportedly approached the Liverpool management to leave at the end of the season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah has spoken about leaving the club at the end of the season after a strong discussion for some time with manager Juergen Klopp, Spanish newspaper AS has reported.
Reports suggest that Salah was so discomforted that he was considering handing a ‘Transfer Request’ to the Liverpool manager. A ‘Transfer Request’ is where a player communicates to the club through Premier League the desire to be transferred.
However, the owners of Liverpool persuaded him not to go for a ‘Transfer Request’ and have committed to let him go at the end of the season.
Despite the reports, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has refuted such claims on social media. He tweeted, “Talking out of their AS again I see”, referring to the paper that put out these reports.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are reported to be pulling strings to get 19-year-old Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt to London.
De Ligt is valued at £69m and Spurs are interested in spending the bucks to land the defender to bolster their backline.
MANCHESTER UNITED SHUFFLE INEVITABLE?
(Photo Credit: Reuters)
Reports suggest that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get £250m to spend in the transfer window this summer. United are keen to get Borussia Dortmund’s English forward Jadon Sancho.
Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight this season and looks to be very comfortable with United players Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.
Paul Pogba is reportedly seriously considering a move to Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane keen on getting the Frenchman.
Despite his failure in the Champions League match against Barcelona, Zidane believes that Pogba is the man to build his team around.
Also, 21-year-old Marcus Rashford is stalling on signing a contract extension with United and is reportedly demanding £200,000 a week.
Barcelona are looking to make the most of the Rashford situation and want to approach United with a swap deal of Rashford and winger Malcom.
OTHER RUMOURS
32-year-old Olivier Giroud will most likely reject a contract extension at Chelsea if he is not guaranteed regular playing time. Giroud had expressed during international break that he is not satisfied with being the second choice and he might leave Chelsea if he is not a sure shot choice.
Arsenal and Juventus both have an eye on Ajax’s 22-year-old Brazilian striker David Neres.
