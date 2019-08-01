Footballer Accidentally Live Streams His Own Sex Tape, Apologises Later
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Clinton N'Jie accidentally live streamed himself having sex with an unknown female in a "drunk" state.
Clinton N'Jie claimed he was drunk when he mistakenly live streamed his sex tape. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cameroon international Clinton N'Jie mistakenly posted a sex tape live stream on himself on Snapchat and the footage was viewed by thousands of people before the player realised and deleted the video.
The former Tottenham Hotspur striker later apologised for the error and said that he was trying to look at the news when he accidentally pressed the wrong button as he had "had drunk too much".
"I'm sorry, I had drunk too much," he told Orange.fr. "I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button."
N'Jie currently plays for Dynamo Moscow in Russia and had spells at Lyon, Tottenham and Marseille. The striker claimed that the error happened when he was celebrating a new contract after agreeing to join Dynamo from Marseille.
N'Jie joined Moscow on a four-year contract after having spent most of the last three season with Marseille in France. The striker had left Tottenham on loan in 2017 before joining on a permanent deal that summer.
The Cameroon international scored 16 goals from 83 appearances with Marseille after an unsuccessful season at Tottenham in 2015/16, where he failed to score in 14 matches before being loaned out.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahira’s Letter to Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Gold
- Spotify’s Rapid Growth Continues in Q2 2019; Now Has 108 Million Premium Subscribers
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland After Epic 5000 Km Journey
- Watch: Siberian Husky Calmly Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka