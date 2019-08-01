Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Footballer Accidentally Live Streams His Own Sex Tape, Apologises Later

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Clinton N'Jie accidentally live streamed himself having sex with an unknown female in a "drunk" state.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Footballer Accidentally Live Streams His Own Sex Tape, Apologises Later
Clinton N'Jie claimed he was drunk when he mistakenly live streamed his sex tape. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cameroon international Clinton N'Jie mistakenly posted a sex tape live stream on himself on Snapchat and the footage was viewed by thousands of people before the player realised and deleted the video.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker later apologised for the error and said that he was trying to look at the news when he accidentally pressed the wrong button as he had "had drunk too much".

"I'm sorry, I had drunk too much," he told Orange.fr. "I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button."

N'Jie currently plays for Dynamo Moscow in Russia and had spells at Lyon, Tottenham and Marseille. The striker claimed that the error happened when he was celebrating a new contract after agreeing to join Dynamo from Marseille.

N'Jie joined Moscow on a four-year contract after having spent most of the last three season with Marseille in France. The striker had left Tottenham on loan in 2017 before joining on a permanent deal that summer.

The Cameroon international scored 16 goals from 83 appearances with Marseille after an unsuccessful season at Tottenham in 2015/16, where he failed to score in 14 matches before being loaned out.

