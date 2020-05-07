Footballer Bala Devi Shows How to Turn Home Furniture into Gym Equipment for Leg Exercise

Football player Ngangom Bala Devi has a fitness tip for all during the coronavirus lockdown period. In order to keep the body active, the player showed how to use the furniture in the house and tweak it a bit to make it an exercising equipment.

The 29-year-old football star has been teaching simple exercises and how to work out at home pretty regularly during the lockdown. Her latest post concerns stretching the legs with household objects.

In the 1-minute-38-second-long video, the player can be seen tying two stretchable strength bands to the front legs of a wooden chair. After the bands are set, she cushioned it with a towel. Then she sat on the chair and inserted one of her foot behind the bands. Keeping the other foot beside the foot of the chair and hands on two sides, she stretches her leg to 45 degrees.

She wrote, "Home Workout. When you can't go to the gym, you bring the gym home. Use easily available equipments to create a gym experience at home and not miss a single day of your workout".

Earlier this year, Bala Devi signed an 18-month deal to play for Rangers FC. She became the first Indian woman to sign up a professional contract with a foreign football club. Bala is also the first Asian footballer to play for the Scottish club. The player was given the number 10 jersey to represent the Scotland side.

Bala began playing for the senior women's team at the mere age of 15. She is also the top scorer in the national circuit.