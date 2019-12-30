Footballer R Dhanarajan Dies While Playing a Match in Kerala

Kochi: Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan died on Sunday night while playing a 'Sevens' football match at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district here.

He was 39. Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from a loss of breath and chest pain.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the match between FC Perinthalmanna and Sastha Thrissur.

Dhanarajan had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

The Indian footballing community took to social media to mourn his loss.

R Dhanarajan പ്രിയ സുഹൃത്തിന് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/bxiqV0DINF — I M Vijayan (@IMVijayan1) December 30, 2019

Rest in peace, Dhanarajan. The whole football fraternity is shocked to hear about your demise. pic.twitter.com/SZfcwBPXdi — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) December 30, 2019

Gone, but not forgotten 💛 The Kerala Blasters Family offers their condolences to the friends and family of Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan who passed away last evening during FC Perintalmanna's Sevens match last evening. pic.twitter.com/N6iFglWG8V — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 30, 2019

Former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Viva Kerala and Mohammedan Federation Cup and Durand Cup winning captain Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan passed away yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in these tough hours. #RestInPride#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/eJi2CrZqjP — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@minervapunjabfc) December 30, 2019

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of one of the finest footballers in Indian football, R Dhanarajan. Our heartfelt condolences to his family & friends pic.twitter.com/1W46oHlXYX — FC Kerala (@fckerala2014) December 30, 2019

Our thoughts are with the closed ones of Mr.Dhanarajan. May his soul rest in peace. — Chennai City FC🏆 (@ChennaiCityFC) December 30, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

