Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Footballer R Dhanarajan Dies While Playing a Match in Kerala

R Dhanarajan, who played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, collapsed while playing and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 30, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Footballer R Dhanarajan Dies While Playing a Match in Kerala
R Dhanarajan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kochi: Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan died on Sunday night while playing a 'Sevens' football match at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district here.

He was 39. Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from a loss of breath and chest pain.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the match between FC Perinthalmanna and Sastha Thrissur.

Dhanarajan had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

The Indian footballing community took to social media to mourn his loss.

(With inputs from IANS)

