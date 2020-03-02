Former Argentina and Chile Coach Jorge Sampaoli Takes Over at Atletico Mineiro
Jorge Sampaoli was named the new coach of Brazilian top-flight club Atletico Mineiro.
Jorge Sampaoli (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rio de Janeiro: Former Argentina and Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli was named as the new boss of Brazilian top-flight side Atletico Mineiro on Sunday.
The 59-year-old, who led Santos to the runners-up spot in Brazil last season, penned a one-year deal.
He replaces Rafael Dudamel after the Venezuelan was sacked following the club's shock loss to a fourth-division side in the Brazilian Cup.
"It's confirmed, Sampaoli is our new coach," tweeted Atletico president Sergio Sette Camara.
Sampaoli was coach of Chile from 2012-2016 and Argentina from 2017-2018.
