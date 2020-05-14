FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Former Argentina International Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Complaint of Blackmail Over Sex Videos

Ezequiel Lavezzi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ezequiel Lavezzi claimed he received message threatening to publish intimate photos of him on the internet if he didn't pay money for each one.

  • AFP Buenos Aires
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
Buenos Aires: Former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has made a complaint he is being blackmailed over sex videos, Argentine judicial sources said.

The 35-year-old former Argentina international, who retired in December, claimed to have received messages threatening to publish intimate images of him on the internet if he didn't pay $5,000 for each one.

Lawyers representing Lavezzi, who also played for Chinese side Hebei Fortune and San Lorenzo in his homeland, made the complaint to cybercrime prosecutors.

With Argentina under coronavirus lockdown, Lavezzi is currently staying on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, a French overseas territory, alongside his partner, Brazilian model and actress Natalia Borges, who also received threats on her social media accounts, according to sources.

The Argentine press has dubbed the affair a "pornoextortion".

According to Lavezzi's lawyers, the content of the videos is likely to be genuine.

