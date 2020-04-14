Former Captain Xavi Reiterates Desire to Coach FC Barcelona One Day

Madrid: Former FC Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez admits that one day he would like to return to coach the Catalan giants.

Xavi is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd and in January rejected the chance to replace the sacked Ernesto Valverde at the club. However, in an interview on YouTube, he admitted that his ambition is to coach in the Camp Nou, Xinhua news reports.

"Now I have tried as a coach, I think I'm able to do it and it is a dream to be able to return to Barcelona."

"I have said it many times, that I consider Barcelona to be my home and my life," he said.

"I am learning a lot here in Qatar and although saying I want to coach Barca is a big statement and you have to be properly prepared in order to do so, it is a process and I hope one day to get there," commented Xavi, who added that for the moment he was content living in Qatar.

Earlier, six FC Barcelona board members stepped down and told president Josep Maria Bartomeu they are not pleased at how the club is being managed.

According to a BBC report, the six board members expressed their concern over the financial implications in a joint letter amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We have arrived at this point because we cannot reverse the way the club is managed in the face of important challenges in the future, especially in the post-pandemic era," the six said in their letter as quoted by BBC.

"We also want to show our displeasure over the unfortunate episode about the social media accounts, known as 'Barcagate', which we learned about through the press.

"As our last act of service to the club, we recommend that elections are called as soon as circumstances permit so that the club can be managed in the best way possible and deal with the important challenges of the immediate future."

In response to the resignations, Barca said they have come about "due to a reorganisation of the board put forward by Bartomeu and which will be completed in the next few days".