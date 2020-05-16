FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former England Defender Kenny Sansom in Hospital With 'Head Injury'

Kenny Sansom (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kenny Sansom (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kenny Sansom's family, in a statement, confirmed that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Share this:

Former England defender Kenny Sansom, who played in the infamous 'Hand of God' World Cup quarter-final in 1986, was in hospital on Friday after suffering a serious head injury, British media claimed.

A message on the 61-year-old former Arsenal player's Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment.

However, his family did not comment on the cause of his illness, except to clarify that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19," said a statement on his Twitter account.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Reports in some sections of the British media claimed he had suffered a serious head injury.

Sansom played 394 games for Arsenal and also featured for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, QPR, Everton and Watford.

He won 86 caps as left-back, playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Sansom was in the England team defeated by Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, a match made famous by Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading