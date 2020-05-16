Former England Defender Kenny Sansom in Hospital With 'Head Injury'

Former England defender Kenny Sansom, who played in the infamous 'Hand of God' World Cup quarter-final in 1986, was in hospital on Friday after suffering a serious head injury, British media claimed.

A message on the 61-year-old former Arsenal player's Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment.

However, his family did not comment on the cause of his illness, except to clarify that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19," said a statement on his Twitter account.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Reports in some sections of the British media claimed he had suffered a serious head injury.

Sansom played 394 games for Arsenal and also featured for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, QPR, Everton and Watford.

He won 86 caps as left-back, playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Sansom was in the England team defeated by Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, a match made famous by Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal.