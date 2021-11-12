Former Football Executive Charged with Sexually Abusing Minor

Public prosecutors in Spain have charged a former president of Valencia soccer club with sexually abusing a minor, local media reported Friday.

According to news agency Europa Press, prosecutors have accused Pedro Cortes of sexually abusing an underage member of the clubs youth teams last year. They are seeking a two-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Cortes, who was president of Valencia from 1997-2001, touched the player in an inappropriate fashion while driving in his car. They said Corts knew the youth after the players family hired a company run by the soccer official’s son to represent him.

Cortes has denied the charges.

When the first accusation was made by the players family, Valencias training academy issued a statement saying that it was accompanying our player and the family" and would strengthen our measures to protect the wellbeing of all members of Valencia CF.

