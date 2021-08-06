CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RaviDahiya
Home» News» Football» Former Footballer Player Michael Ballack's Teenage Son Emilio Dies in Four-wheel Crash
1-MIN READ

Former Footballer Player Michael Ballack's Teenage Son Emilio Dies in Four-wheel Crash

Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael’s then-girlfriend Simone Lambe.

Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael’s then-girlfriend Simone Lambe.

Portuguese media reports said the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land in Troia, near the Ballack family home, when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him.

Former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack’s 18-year-old son Emilio died in a quad-bike accident near Lisbon on Thursday, Setubal’s emergency services said. A spokesperson for the emergency operations told Reuters Emilion died at 2.17 am in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon. The 18-year-old was involved in a four-wheel crash.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to help but he died at the scene. Psychologists were also there to provide support to the family. Portuguese media reports said the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land in Troia, near the Ballack family home, when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him.

Chelsea tweeted: “Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18. All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time”.

Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael’s then-girlfriend Simone Lambe. The former Germany captain has two more sons from his relationship with Lambe, born in 2001 and 2005.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 07:05 IST