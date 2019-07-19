Take the pledge to vote

Former French Footballer David Trezeguet Stopped for Drink Driving in Turin

David Trezeguet, who starred for France in their title-winning Euro 2000 campaign, will face legal action for driving with almost double the permissible blood alcohol level.

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Rome: Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin.

The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00 am Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday), returning from an evening out with friends.

According to media reports, Trezeguet initially refused to take the breathalyser test.

When he did take the test it showed a blood alcohol level of 1.5-1.7 grammes per litre -- the legal limit in Italy is under 0.5g/l.

Trezeguet played 71 times for France and spent a decade as a player with Juventus, for whom he is now a club ambassador.

