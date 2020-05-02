FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Former India Cricketer Dilip Doshi Says Chuni Goswami Brought 'Sense of Fitness' from Football to Cricket

Chuni Goswami (L) and Dilip Doshi (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Dilip Doshi also shared that Chuni Goswami was an 'inspiring captain' and had a great sense of humour.

New Delhi: Late Subimal (Chuni) Goswami was not only responsible for leading the Indian men's football team to triumph in the Asian Games, he also took a "sense of fitness" from the 'Beautiful Game' to cricket.

Former Indian international cricketer Dilip Doshi, who played Ranji Trophy for Bengal, hailed Goswami for bringing the concept of fitness to the Bengal cricket team.

Goswami had led the Indian Football team to the Gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games and then also went on to captain Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, including in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai in 1971-72.

"Coming from a footballing background, Chuni-da was an extremely fit athlete," Doshi, left-arm spinner, was quoting as saying by the-aiff.com. "Though the trend has changed in recent times, back in those days, footballers were generally far fitter than cricketers. In that sense, Chuni-da brought in that sense of fitness into our cricket team," Doshi stated.

Goswami played 46 first-class matches for Bengal, in which he scored 1,592 runs and took 47 wickets.

"He certainly knew what background he was coming from - football. Chuni-da was always a competent cricketer, but what made him stand out was his fighting spirit," said Doshi.

"He always put a price on his wicket, and would keep fighting even in the harshest of conditions - even more than cricketers who were more gifted than him. This really inspired us."

Doshi, who has 33 caps for India in Test cricket with 114 wickets to his name, further went on to state that Goswami's leadership qualities were immaculate.

"He was an inspiring captain. He could always light up a room with his sense of humour. He had already captained the Indian Football Team, and his leadership qualities were visible," Doshi maintained. "He also always open to suggestions from different members. That made him such a great leader."

