Former Indian Football Team Coach Stephen Constantine Open to Coaching in ISL

Former Indian national football team coach Stephen Constantine has revealed that he would be open to taking up a coaching role in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Constantine coached the national team from 2015 to 2019 and, in a recent interview, said that there is 'always a possibility to come back' to India to ply his trade.

"I was away from home for six years and I needed to go back and spend time with my family. I have had several calls from clubs in India since I left but I didn’t want to come straight back into coaching after stepping down," Constantine told TOI.

Also Read: ISL Side FC Goa Sign Spanish Defender Ivan Gonzalez

"But I always missed the day-to-day routine of club football. Being at a club means I can do more to help the players and coaches in the academy and oversee their development. India has been good to me and there is always a possibility to come back."

Constantine further highlighted the kind of long-term job that he did with the national team and said that he would want a similar project with whichever club he chose to sign for.

"When I first took charge of the Indian team, we were 176 in Fifa rankings. But I had a plan of developing young Indian players. When I left, we had given 49 players their international debuts and qualified for the Asian Cup.

"We also won 3 International tournaments as well, winning the SAFF in 2016 and in 2018 with our U23 team came runners-up and had a 14-game unbeaten streak too.

Also Read: Hyderabad FC Unveil New Logo Ahead of Indian Super League 2020-21

"I won’t be coming to an ISL team because they are offering me a big salary. I want to be at a club who have specific plans and objectives and want to qualify for the AFC Champions League."

As of now, only two ISL clubs - Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC - are on the lookout for a new coach, with every other side having made their managerial appointments for the season.