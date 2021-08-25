Former Juventus Chairman Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Was a Mistake

Former Juventus chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes that the Italian giants made a huge mistake by signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. He also wants Juve to sell Ronaldo as soon as possible. In 2018, Juventus signed Ronaldo from the La Liga giants Real Madrid for a record fee of £100 million. Juventus signed the Portuguese striker to end their title drought in the UEFA Champions League and at the time it looked like a perfect option as Ronaldo had guided Real to three back-to-back Champions League titles.

However, Ronaldo has not been able to take the Turin giants to European glory in the last three years and he is currently in the last year of his contract with Juve. And, now with several rumours doing rounds about Ronaldo’s possible exit from the Serie A side, Gigli wants Juve to go through with the deal as he believes it would be for the betterment of the club.

“I’ve always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake,” Gigli told Serie A news. He also stressed that now Juve won’t be able to “recoup the investment” they have made in signing CR7 and it is not going to change.

Gigli also opined that Ronaldo is a great player but his departure will do a lot of good to Juventus. “I hope that Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress,” he added.

Gigli also went on to say that Ronaldo “hampers” Juventus’ attack.

Ronaldo is one of the best players on the planet and has scored 101 goals for Juventus in the last three years and his last appearance for the Old Lady came on Sunday, August 22, during their Serie A 2021-22 season opener against Udinese.

Juventus will next take on Empoli on Sunday, August 29, in their second Serie A game.

