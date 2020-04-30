FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Former Leeds United and England Defender Trevor Cherry Dies Aged 72

Trevor Cherry (Photo Credit: @England)

Trevor Cherry was a member of the Leeds United side that won the English top flight in 1973-74.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
London: Former Leeds United and England defender Trevor Cherry has died aged 72, his old club announced Wednesday.

The death of Cherry, a member of the Leeds side crowned English champions in 1973/74, comes less than a fortnight after the passing of his former team-mate and club great Norman Hunter.

Cherry won 27 England caps and captained his country in his penultimate international.

"Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72," said a club statement.

Cherry made his name at hometown club Huddersfield before joining Yorkshire rivals Leeds for £100,000 ($125,000) in 1972 after the Terriers were relegated from the First Division.

As well as helping Leeds win the English title, Cherry was also involved in their run to the 1975 European Cup final where they were beaten by Bayern Munich in a match featuring several controversial refereeing decisions.

Cherry succeeded Billy Bremner as Leeds captain in 1976 and made 486 appearances for the club in all competitions during his decade at Elland Road.

He later played for and managed another Yorkshire side in Bradford City.

Bradford said the club were "mourning the loss" of Cherry while Huddersfield described him as "an inspiration to many".

