FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former Liverpool Striker Michael Robinson Dies at 61 Due to Cancer

File photo of Michael Robinson (Photo Credit: @LFC)

File photo of Michael Robinson (Photo Credit: @LFC)

Michael Robinson succumbed to cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018, and passed away at his home in Marbella.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Share this:

Madrid: Liverpool's former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday.

Robinson, who settled in Spain after his retirement and had an extensive media career, succumbed to cancer first diagnosed in 2018. He passed away at his home in Marbella.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," his family announced on Twitter.

"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you."

After spells with Preston North End and Manchester City Robinson featured in the 1983 FA Cup final for Brighton, before moving to Anfield.

He was part of the Liverpool squad that captured the league, League Cup and European Cup treble in 1984.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," Liverpool tweeted.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael."

After Liverpool he joined Queens Park Rangers, before ending his career with Spanish side Osasuna.

After retiring in 1989 he remained in Spain to become one of the country's most distinguished football pundits.

According to Spanish daily El Pais, Robinson "revolutionised the way football was analysed".

"He was with us on thousands of afternoons of football, recounting incredible anecdotes, and showing us a way of life beyond football," the paper wrote.

"Thank you Michael Robinson. We will miss you. You'll never walk alone."

Robinson represented the Republic of Ireland 24 times, scoring four goals.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres