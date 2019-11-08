Former Mohun Bagan General Secretary Anjan Mitra Passes Away
Anjan Mitra passed away aged 72 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Anjan Mitra (R) served as the general secretary of Mohun Bagan for 23 years. (Photo Credit: @Mohun_Bagan)
Kolkata: Former General Secretary of Mohun Bagan club Anjan Mitra died at a private hospital in the state capital following multiple problems, family sources said. Mitra was 72.
"He died at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at 3.10AM.," his son-in-law and former Indian football team goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey told IANS. He is survived by his wife and only daughter.
Mitra was suffering from several complications that cropped up after a bypass surgery five years back.
A chartered accountant by profession, Mitra was an ardent football and Mohun Bagan fan since his childhood, and remained associated with the famous club as an administrator for three decades. He served as the club general secretary for 23 years, before stepping down last year.
Under his stewardship, the club won a large number of top-rung tournaments in India, including the National Football League and I-league.
He also played a big role in bringing title sponsor for the club.
Mitra's body was taken to his residence in the morning, before being brought to the Mohun Bagan club premises where officials, former and current players and a large number of fans paid their last respects.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Man Complaining of Severe Pain Finds 'Family of Cockroaches' Living Inside His Ear
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga