Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Former Mohun Bagan General Secretary Anjan Mitra Passes Away

Anjan Mitra passed away aged 72 and is survived by his wife and a daughter.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Mohun Bagan General Secretary Anjan Mitra Passes Away
Anjan Mitra (R) served as the general secretary of Mohun Bagan for 23 years. (Photo Credit: @Mohun_Bagan)

Kolkata: Former General Secretary of Mohun Bagan club Anjan Mitra died at a private hospital in the state capital following multiple problems, family sources said. Mitra was 72.

"He died at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at 3.10AM.," his son-in-law and former Indian football team goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey told IANS. He is survived by his wife and only daughter.

Mitra was suffering from several complications that cropped up after a bypass surgery five years back.

A chartered accountant by profession, Mitra was an ardent football and Mohun Bagan fan since his childhood, and remained associated with the famous club as an administrator for three decades. He served as the club general secretary for 23 years, before stepping down last year.

Under his stewardship, the club won a large number of top-rung tournaments in India, including the National Football League and I-league.

He also played a big role in bringing title sponsor for the club.

Mitra's body was taken to his residence in the morning, before being brought to the Mohun Bagan club premises where officials, former and current players and a large number of fans paid their last respects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram