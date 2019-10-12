Former Real Madrid Player Mesut Ozil Offers Himself to Barcelona in January Transfer Window: Reports

Mesut Ozil, who formerly played for Real Madrid, has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona in the January transfer window. Currently, the star athlete is with Arsenal but he has not been having the best of times under manager Unai Emery and is looking for a way out.

The 30-year-old, who has made only two appearances for the club so far this season, was on the bench for two other matches but has been kept out of the squad for the rest of the Arsenal matches.

Manager Unai Emery has said he prefers players who give their all in training session and the thought is backed by club chief Raul Sanllehi. With such developments, the former Germany international may well be on his way out of Arsenal in the January window.

Multiple reports have claimed that Arsenal are in discussion with Turkish side Fenerbahce for a possible loan deal which will see both sides split his enormous wages.

According to reports in Spain, the experienced attacker has offered himself to Barcelona amid suggestions that the Catalan giants will look to sell Ivan Rakitic at the start of 2020.

Furthermore, reports from Don Balon claim he is ready to take a cut on his current £350,000-a-week salary if La Liga defending champions do decide to get him on board.

If the move does happen, it may be an added chapter in the controversial player moves between arch rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. With Ozil now looking to make one of those switches, albeit not directly, we look back at a few controversial moves between these two Spanish rivals.

One of the most controversial Barcelona-Madrid crossings was that of Luis Figo when he left Nou Camp and moved to the Spanish capital in a then-world-record £37.4 million deal in 2000.

Bernd Schuster's move from Barcelona to Real Madrid was much talked about as well as was Ronaldo's move from Barcelona to PSV and subsequently to Real Madrid after five years in Serie A.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.