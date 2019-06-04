Former Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui Takes Over at Seville for Next 3 Seasons
Julen Lopetegui, who was the former Real Madrid manager and almost coached Spain at the 2018 World Cup, will be the new Seville coach for the next three years.
Julen Lopetegui will be the new Seville coach (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Seville: Seville said Tuesday they had signed Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, as manager for the next three seasons.
The 53-year-old, who had been out of work since Real Madrid fired him at the end of October after a poor start to the season, will take over from Joaquin Caparros.
He will be officially unveiled as Seville's new coach on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.
Caparros, who has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia, announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down.
Real Madrid fired Lopetegui after the club lost 5-1 against arch rivals Barcelona.
His time as Real coach lasted just 139 days, with his decision to join the club also costing him his job as Spain boss at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Spanish football federation sacked Lopetegui in June 2018 just two days before Spain's opening game with Portugal after it emerged that he had signed with Real without their knowledge.
The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also coached Rayo Vallecano and Porto at the club level.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
- England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s