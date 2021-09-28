Former Super Lig Footballer Sezer Ozturk Connected to Fatal Shooting, Says Report

Former Fenerbahce and Besiktaş footballer Sezer Ozturk, was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting that killed one and injured four others last week, Turkish media reported on Monday. On September 19, the 35-year-old got into a fight in an apparent case of road rage and witnesses allege that the former Super Lig player then proceeded to open fire on a group of people near Istanbul’s district of Sile, Turkish sports broadcaster NTV Spor reported.

Meanwhile, unverified video footage of the actual altercation has also surfaced; however, the clip cannot ascertain Ozturk’s definitive involvement in the incident from it alone. Local media reports also cited that the former footballer has been on the run from law enforcement agencies who have started efforts to track him down.

Ozturk, former Bayer Leverkusen academy graduate, has enjoyed a somewhat roving career in football after playing just a handful of games for the German club. Following a brief stint at FC Nurnberg in 2006, the attacking midfielder switched to Turkish side Manisaspor, which was his home for the next three seasons.

He then signed for Super Lig clubs Eskisehirspor, followed by stints at Fenerbahce in 2011 and eventually Besiktas two years later. However, Ozturk never managed to establish himself as a regular starter for either of the Turkish giants. After been released by Bestikas, Ozturk has been without a club since 2015. Prior to his release, Ozturk was loaned out to Istanbul Basaksehir, only to be dropped from the squad for gaining too much weight. Despite such struggles, the player has never officially retired from the professional football circuit.

While the information regarding the shooting incident continues to be limited, Turkish police have identified the victim of the shooting as 24-year-old Halil İbrahim Genc. More details are expected to emerge over the coming days, but for the time being, Turkish authorities are appealing to the citizens to come forward with any information related to the incident and also Ozturk’s whereabouts, NTV Spor further cited.

