Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Former UEFA Chief Michel Platini Slams VAR as 'Load of Crap'

Michel Platini has always been against the use of VAR and he refused to consider it fter he became UEFA president in 2007.

AFP

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former UEFA Chief Michel Platini Slams VAR as 'Load of Crap'
File photo of Michel Platini. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Rome: Former UEFA president Michel Platini has slammed the use of VAR technology, the introduction of which he has always opposed, as a total nightmare, in an interview on Italian television.

"It would take half an hour to explain why it doesn't solve problems," the former France international told the "Che tempo che fa" late-night talk show on Rai on Sunday.

"It shifts them. I'm against VAR. I think it's a load of crap and unfortunately we will not go back."

The 64-year-old has always been against the use of VAR which he refused to consider after he became UEFA chief in 2007.

European football's governing body has now also introduced the use of the video replay technology in this year's Champions League.

Meanwhile, the former Juventus star believes he could still play a role in football after his four-year suspension from the sport ended in October.

"At 64, I have the opportunity for one last adventure, but I have no room for error and I have to think about it," he said.

A triple Ballon d'Or winner, Platini had been expected to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president in 2016 but fell spectacularly from grace a few months earlier.

The former France captain was suspended by world football's governing body in 2015 over a controversial payment of two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2 million) that he received from Blatter.

Platini has always insisted he did nothing wrong.

"At FIFA, they did not want me as president," he continued.

"I wanted to defend football and I was the only footballer who could become FIFA president."

Platini added that he no longer had any contact with either Blatter or current FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram