CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#MPBoardExam#Coronavirus#Heatwave
Home » News » Football » Former US Goalkeeper Hope Solo Enters Rehab, Asks for Hall of Fame Ceremony Delay
1-MIN READ

Former US Goalkeeper Hope Solo Enters Rehab, Asks for Hall of Fame Ceremony Delay

Former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo (AP)

Former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo (AP)

Former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, arrested last month on alcohol-related charges, said she is entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," Solo said in a social media post. “I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The news comes after Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina earlier this month and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest.

Solo, widely considered one of the greatest female goalkeeper’s to play the game, helped the U.S. win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup during her career.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:April 30, 2022, 07:36 IST