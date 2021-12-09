CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » Football » Former Wales Midfielder Robbie Savage Commentates on Son's Manchester United Debut
1-MIN READ

Former Wales Midfielder Robbie Savage Commentates on Son's Manchester United Debut

Manchester United's Charlie Savage in the UEFA Champions League (AP)

Manchester United's Charlie Savage in the UEFA Champions League (AP)

Charlie Savage made his first-team debut for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage was filled with pride as he commentated on his son Charlie’s first-team debut for Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old came on in place of Juan Mata in the 89th minute of United’s 1-1 draw with Swiss club Young Boys and his introduction was announced by father Robbie on BT Sport.

“Coming on for Manchester United is Charlie Savage for Juan Mata. Wow. I never believed I would say those words," Savage said.

“What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work. What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents and most importantly for Charlie Savage."

RELATED NEWS
Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage talk to interim manager Ralf Rangnick (Reuters)

Charlie, who plays in midfield, signed his first professional contract with United in April and has made three appearances for Wales’ Under-19 team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 09, 2021, 14:02 IST