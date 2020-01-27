Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Found Out Kobe Bryant Was Dead While Checking Social Media at Halftime: Neymar Pays Tribute with Unique Goal Celebration

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar held up two fingers on his right hand and four fingers on his left to make Kobe Bryant's famed No. 24 jersey.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 27, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Found Out Kobe Bryant Was Dead While Checking Social Media at Halftime: Neymar Pays Tribute with Unique Goal Celebration
Neymar (Image: Reuters)

After scoring a penalty against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar held up two fingers on his right hand and four fingers on his left to make Bryant's famed No. 24 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, basketball's 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Neymar, who said after the game that he knew Bryant, looked solemn-faced as he held his fingers up to the camera on the side of the field. He then clasped his hands together in a prayer sign.

Earlier, Neymar had scored a superb goal in the 28th minute as league leader PSG won 2-0 to move 10 points ahead of second-place Marseille.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal Plus after the game, Neymar explained why he dedicated his second goal of the night to Bryant. He scored in the first half but at this point, he hadn't found out about Bryant's death, which he learned in the locker room at halftime.

"I went to look at the messages on social media at halftime, I found out that Kobe was dead," Neymar said on TV through a translator. "It's very saddening for the world of sport and for all of us. Not only for basketball fans but for everything he did for the sport. I knew him and made this celebration for him, for his number. I hope he rests in peace."

Last season PSG lost 5-1 at Lille for the heaviest defeat for Qatari owners QSI since they took over the club in June, 2011.

Lille matched PSG in the first half and went close to scoring when Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo's fizzing strike drew a fine save from goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

But Neymar gave goalkeeper Mike Maignan no chance, curling a shot into the top right corner from the edge of the penalty area after expertly chesting down a high pass and swapping quick passes with midfielder Marco Verratti. Neymar slotted in the penalty in the 52nd following a Lille handball.

(With inputs from AP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram