FRA vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Bosnia and Herzegovina: In the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group D, defending champions France face Bosnia and Herzegovina. The year 2021 has been a busy year in the international caldendar, especially with the Copa America and Euros concluding in July. France are expected to play their stars for the match such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann. Bosnia and Herzegovina will also bring in Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic for the clash against the defending champions. The clash will surely be exciting.

FRA vs BOS Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten.

FRA vs BOS Live Streaming

The match FRA vs BOS match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

FRA vs BOS Match Details

The match between FRA vs BOS will be played on Sunday, September 2, at the Stade de la Meinau. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

FRA vs BOS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

FRA vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

France vs Bosnia and Herzegovina probable XI:

France Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Corentin Tolisso, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Karim Benzema

Bosnia and Herzegovina FC Predicted Starting line-up: Ibrahim Sehic (GK), Sinisa Sanicanin, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac, Amer Gojak, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Branimir Cipetic, Rade Krunic, Edin Dzeko

