FRA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For International Friendly 2021 between France vs Bulgaria: France are all set to host Bulgaria at the Stade de France for an international friendly game. The match is scheduled to start at 12:40 am on Wednesday, June 9. France will be buzzing with confidence as they enter the contest against Bulgaria.

They won their last warm-up game against ten-man Wales on Thursday by 3-0. Bulgaria, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Slovakia but lost their next game against Russia by 1-0.

FRA vs BUL International Friendlies 2021, Live Streaming

Live Streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV

FRA vs BUL International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will start at 12:40 AM IST.

FRA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lucas Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Ivaylo Chochev

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Petko Hristov, Andrea Hristov

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, N Golo Kante, Ivaylo Chochev, Antonio Vutov

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Dimitar Iliev

FRA vs BUL Probable XIs

France: Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba, N Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Bulgaria: Daniel Naumov, Petko Hristov, Andrea Hristov, Valentin Antov, Ivan Turitsov, Ivaylo Chochev, Antonio Vutov, Birsent Karageren, Momchil Tsvetanov, Dimitar Iliev, Andrey Galabinov

