FRA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Finland: 2018 World Cup winners France host Finland at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on September 8 from 12:15 AM IST onwards. First on the table and four points ahead of second-ranked Finland, surprisingly, the Frenchmen have had a tough time securing a win as they drew to 1-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a 1-1 draw to Ukraine.

Given the talent France boasts off, coach Deschamps will need to change his tactics to get France firing away as Finland enter the fixture with a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan. Also, the last time the two nations met in a friendlies match in November 2020, Finland secured a 2-0 win over the Frenchmen. It will surely be an exciting clash as France face Finland in the World Cup Qualifier Group D clash at the Groupama Stadium. Fans here can check the FRA vs FIN Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

FRA vs FIN Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten.

FRA vs FIN Live Streaming

The match between FRA vs FIN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

FRA vs FIN Match Details

The match between FRA vs FIN will be played on Wednesday, September 8, at the Groupama Stadium. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

FRA vs FIN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Paul Pogba

Vice-Captain: Teemu Pukki

FRA vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Robert Taylor

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Teemu Pukki, Karim Benzema

France vs Finland probable XI:

France Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial

Finland FC Predicted Starting line-up: Jesse Joronen (GK), Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Leo Valsanen, Jere Uronen, Robert Taylor, Glen Kamara, Onni Valakari, Nikolai Alho, Joep Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.

