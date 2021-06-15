FRA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Germany: In a clash of monumental proportions, Germany will host France in a group of death clash on Wednesday at the Euro 2020 in Munich. Both the footballing powerhouses cannot put a foot wrong in their Euro opener clash, with holders Portugal and Hungary ready to pounce. While France are the irresistible favourites to win the competition,Germany would look to reward their departing manager, Joachim Low, the one prize missing in his cabinet.

2018 World champions France finished first in their qualifying group, winning eight of their 10 games. They scored 25 goals in that period conceding just six. The 2014 Champions Germany played eight games, winning seven and scoring five more than their opponents.

The FRA vs GER Euro 2020 match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between France and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

FRA vs GER Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the FRA vs GER match in India

FRA vs GER Live Streaming

The match between FRA vs GER is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

FRA vs GER Match Details

The match between FRA vs GER will be played on Monday, June 14, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

FRA vs GER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Thomas Muller

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

FRA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Matts Hummels, Matthias Ginter

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Joshua Kimmich

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Thomas Muller

France vs Germany probable XI:

France: Hugo Lloris (GK); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Germany: Manuel Neuer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry

