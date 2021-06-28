FRA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between France vs Switzerland: France will be up against Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Tuesday at the National Arena in Bucharest. Les Blues qualified less convincingly after drawing 2-2 against Portugal on the final day of the group stage and the top spot in Group F.

Switzerland had to rely on a 3-1 win over Turkey to make it to the knockout stages of the European Championships on matchday three. They finished third and earned a spot in the knockout round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland; here is everything you need to know:

FRA vs SUI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the FRA vs SUI match in India.

FRA vs SUI Live Streaming

The match between FRA vs SUI is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

FRA vs SUI Match Details

The match between FRA vs SUI will be played on Tuesday, June 29, at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

FRA vs SUI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Antoine Griezmann

Vice-Captain: Granit Xhaka

FRA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Ricardo Rodriguez, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Breel Embolo

FRA vs SUI probable XI:

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

