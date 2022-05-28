'Fragile Ego,' John Terry Hits Back at Rio Ferdinand on Twitter Amid the Best Centre-back Row

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently got involved in a verbal argument on social media with legendary Chelsea centre-back John Terry. It all started with Ferdinand’s post on Twitter. The former English footballer considered himself as the best centre-back in the history of the English Premier League and placed Terry in the fifth spot on the list.

According to a report published by The Mirror, Ferdinand had “put three former Manchester United centre-backs ahead of Terry including himself.

“However, Ferdinand put three Manchester United centre-backs ahead of Terry including himself. The ex-Leeds United man was debating the top-five central defenders in Premier League history with Liverpool’s Virgil van Djik ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday,” the report published by Mirror stated.

“Ferdinand put himself in top spot, with Nemanja Vidic in second, Van Djik third, Jaap Stam fourth and Terry at the bottom of the pile. Meanwhile, the Dutch international took himself out of the equation and also put Ferdinand top, followed by Vincent Kompany, Stam, Terry and Sami Hyypia,” the report further read.

In his Twitter post, Ferdinand also talked about the infamous racism case as well. Notably, Terry was previously accused of racially abusing Ferdinand’s brother Anton Ferdinand, back in 2011. But later, Terry was proven not guilty by the court as there was not much evidence to prove his offence.

“John Terry The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego. Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it,” Ferdinand had written on his Twitter post.

Terry did not waste too much time in responding. In his reply, the 41-year-old former Chelsea skipper said that “a fragile ego” was putting Ferdinand at the top spot. But at the same time, he refrained from saying a single word in his reply regarding the racism allegations.

“A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 Rio Ferdinand. Thanks for putting me in your top 5,” Terry had replied.

Notably, Terry ended his career with two Champions League trophies and five English Premier League titles. Ferdinand, on the other hand, lifted the English Premier League trophy six times and won Champions League twice.

