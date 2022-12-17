France Coach Didier Deschamps Eager to Defend World Cup Title in the Final

France will lock horns with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. France have a golden chance to register their name in history books as the third team after Italy and Brazil to win two back-to-back World Cups. While France are charging up to defend the title, the task won’t be so easy as Argentina will be up with their ‘A’ game against them.

However, France manager Didier Deschamps said that he’s proud of what his team has achieved in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup and would ensure to lift the trophy again.

“I’m not the most important thing here, the team is. Of course, I’m proud and we all know there’s a chance now to defend our title in the final. So that’s a great achievement already. We’ll do everything we can to ensure we’re happier on Sunday evening,” said Deschamps in the pre-match press conference.

He further said, “I don’t really think about myself. I’m pleased with the fact that we’ve had this success."

France had a good run throughout the tournament, except one shocker against Tunisia. They had topped Group D with six points, thanks to the victories against Australia and Denmark. They had lost to Tunisia but that didn’t hamper their position in the points table.

In the Round of 16, they defeated Poland 3-1, following which they also got past England in the quarterfinals. After that, they had a big task to silence dark horses Morocco and they did it with a 2-0 win in the semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium.

Now, France has the chance to lift the trophy again and make their coach Deschamps as the first coach to win two World Cups after World War II. The final in Qatar will be between the best of bests as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be facing each other – both with maximum number of goals (5) this tournament. Both are leading the race of Golden Boot and will be quite interesting to see who takes it home this time.

Before the final, Croatia and Morocco will fight for the bronze medal on Saturday (December 17) at Khalifa International Stadium.

