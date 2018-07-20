English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
France Football Federation Not Considering Zinedine Zidane Appointment
Zinedine Zidane has shown no desire to coach France’s national team after leaving Real Madrid and Didier Deschamps will continue in his current role until at least 2020, according to French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.
France players celebrate winning the World Cup with coach Didier Deschamps. (Image: Reuters)
Zinedine Zidane has shown no desire to coach France’s national team after leaving Real Madrid and Didier Deschamps will continue in his current role until at least 2020, according to French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.
Le Graet is certain both, he and Deschamps will be staying put in their current roles until 2020.
Deschamps had already signed a contract extension until 2020, before the start of the World Cup, regardless of what would happen in Russia in the summer.
Deschamps led France to clinch the 2018 World Cup, joining Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, as the only men to have won the trophy as both, player and coach.
Le Graet told BFM TV, "He's someone who works a lot. Didier and his staff spend hours and hours watching this or that player, the opponents.”
"Sometimes you need a little luck, but the work done by Didier is considerable. For the first match (of Euro 2020), he will be there, "he added.
Zidane quit his post at Real Madrid in May after leading the club to its third successive Champions League title, with many considering him to be best for the young French squad.
Le Graet also mentioned there has been no will from Zidane’s part to train the national team and we have not thought about a replacement yet, at least till Didier is in charge until 2020.
