France International Jonathan Ikone Signs for Fiorentina from Lille

France international midfielder Jonathan Ikone has moved to Serie A side Fiorentina from French champions Lille, the selling club confirmed on Friday.

The 23-year-old will “sign definitively on January 3 2022, the opening date of the Italian transfer window," Lille said in a statement.

However, Lille added the four-time capped Ikone has been permitted to join his new club ahead of their resuming training following a winter break.

Ikone scored 16 goals in 150 appearances for Lille since joining them in 2018 from Paris St Germain.

Lille thanked him for his pivotal role in them finishing second in the league in 2018/19 and then going one better in the 2019/20 campaign.

Ikone leaves despite Lille having reached the knockout stages of the Champions League — they play holders Chelsea in the Last 16 — and sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, but only five points off second-placed Nice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.