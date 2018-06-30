GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 30, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

30 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Kazan Arena

Round of 16 -

FranceFrance
60
4 - 3
ArgentinaArgentina
110
Latest update: France have beaten Argentina 4-3 in the Round of 16.

Catch all the live updates from first Round of 16 clash between France and Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jun 30, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

Lionel Messi looks distraught on the field after full-time. France are celebrating and the expressions are quite the contrast. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

France are through to the quarter-final and will play the winner of Uruguay vs Portugal which is later on tonight. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

Full time: France - 4 Argentina - 3 

Jun 30, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

GOAL: Argentina pull one back!! Aguero has headed home a third from a Lionel Messi assist!! Score 4-3 for France.

Jun 30, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

Four minutes of stoppage time in Kazan before the World Cup bids farewell to Lionel Messi

Jun 30, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Di Maria has moved to the right wing and is trying to open up the France defense hoping that they can still do something late on. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

France continue to sit back and hold onto their lead as time runs out for Lionel Messi and Argentina. There won't be a miracle here today. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

France are sitting back in defense and Messi looks to play Aguero through. But the striker's shot is blocked by Varane. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Messi picks up the ball after it broke for him in the midfield. He dribbles through but the ball is on his right foot at a very tough angle as he shoots off balance and can't get much in terms of power behind that. One goal can change things up. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

Aguero tries to force the issue as he steals the ball from Pavard. But there isn't much in terms of support as France close out his passing avenues. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

Messi in the last few minutes has cut an isolated figure in attack as Argentina look toothless in attack. Not much time left in the game. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

Messi goes past a couple of French defenders before finding Meza who takes a shot but that's too weak and Lloris collects easily.

Jun 30, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)

France remember scored only thrice in the group stages and have managed to score four already in this game against Argentina. It was being said they had not hit top gear, but that clearly is past now. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

France are making a mockery of the Argentina defense now. Pavard this time bombing up the right with great ease before being brought down by Mascherano. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

Pogba has grown in stature in this game. Argentina are finding it impossible to take the ball of his feet. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

France more than happy now to take the fouls and take time on the ball. Argentina do not like this as they can't build any momentum going forward. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Kante leads another France counter-attack out at great pace with Mbappe in front of him. Mbappe though can't put in on a plate for Griezmann. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Kante leads another France counter-attack out at great pace with Mbappe in front of him. Mbappe though can't put in on a plate for Griezmann. 

Jun 30, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

France have scored thrice since the second half started and has almost knocked the stuffing out of Argentina's challenge. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

Pogba drives through the heart of the Argentina midfield and finds Giroud who's shot is just off target.

Jun 30, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

France are in complete control of the game now with 20 minutes left on the clock. Argentina and Messi have a lot to do now.

Jun 30, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

GOAL: Mbappe has scored again after Giroud played him in after a sweeping move! France lead 4-2 

Jun 30, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

Messi looks distraught after the third goal is conceded and Argentina bring in Sergio Aguero to help the attack. Messi has a freekick in a dangerous position outside the box on the left. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

GOAL: Mbappe has now found the back of the net with a thumping finish from close range after they equalised a little while ago. France lead Argentina 3-2 

Jun 30, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

We are moving beyond the hour mark and the euphoria and joy for the Argentine fans has died down after France equalised in sensational style. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

Argentina look to di Maria this time for a response and he is turning and twisting the defender on the wing, but the French survive that as he can't keep it under control. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

GOAL: Benjamin Pavard has put France back on level terms with a thunderous volley from outside the penalty box. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

But, Argentina almost get embarrassed as Giroud's flick to Griezmann almost finds it way to the striker after Fazio and Armani have a small mix-up in defense. That could have been disastrous. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

Argentina, quite rightfully throwing players back in defense as they look to hold onto this lead. But France look a little bereft of ideas as they look to respond. Suddenly Argentina's defenders are making the interceptions. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

France are in trouble and they have been given a big shock early in the second half. Argentina are defending with a lot of heart as France look to respond strongly. 

Load More
France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
(image: FIFA)

Preview: Argentina and Lionel Messi need to find form fast if they are to go any further in the World Cup on Saturday when they meet a France team who have yet to live up to their billing. The first last-16 match in Russia promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides who are supposedly on different trajectories. All the flaws of an ageing and unbalanced Argentina team were ruthlessly exposed in the thrashing by Croatia in the group stage. But, roared on by a pumped-up Diego Maradona, Messi finally opened his account in this tournament before Marcos Rojo volleyed in a stunning winner against Nigeria as the losing 2014 finalists punched their ticket to the knockout stage. Didier Deschamps' France, meanwhile, among the pre-tournament favourites, have looked sluggish despite easing through the group stage unbeaten. First-choice striker Antoine Griezmann has been unable to recapture his best form and the creativity has failed to flow from midfield. Deschamps is adamant that France will get it all right on the night when the business end of the tournament kicks off on Saturday. "A whole new competition begins now, direct elimination," Deschamps said. "We got what we wanted. Now the mountain looms up in front of us, but we're there and we're aiming to get through to the next round after that." Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi underlined his importance to Argentina with a sublimely-taken opening goal against Nigeria on Tuesday. But it only partly made amends for the Barcelona icon's penalty miss against Iceland in a lacklustre 1-1 draw that dampened Argentine hopes from their opening match. Messi was then virtually missing in action when Jorge Sampaoli's men suffered the chastening defeat to Croatia. The tension of the win over Nigeria had 1986 World Cup winner Maradona grimacing towards the sky, a crazed look in his eyes. Maradona later played down concerns over his health after he was checked over by paramedics inside his VIP box. But Argentina, and Messi's health is under scrutiny too, according to former France captain Marcel Desailly. A World Cup winner with France in 1998, Desailly told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "We know Messi is great but we're confused and sad for him. "He is such a pure Barcelona product but with Argentina right now, Messi's in a mess." "And let's face it, France have yet to show anything to make us feel optimistic, to give us hope," said Desailly. With just three goals from three games, an attacking line featuring Griezmann, 145-million-euro teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has hardly set the tournament on fire. Griezmann, particularly, is facing increasing scrutiny two years after his six-goal, seven-assist tally steered France to the final of Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal. His campaign so far has been more remarkable for the controversy caused by his decision to announce his commitment to Atletico Madrid, rejecting Barcelona in the process, in a 40-minute video which aired on the eve of France's opener. "He's fine, he's fine. You mustn't ever doubt one of the best players in the world," said his Atletico teammate Lucas Hernandez. Les Bleus should have the measure of Messi, according to Marius Tresor, the former France defender who helped Les Bleus to a fourth-place finish at the 1982 World Cup. "Against Messi, they (France) will have to play intelligently," Tresor told AFP. "If Messi comes through the middle we have a guy called N'Golo Kante who doesn't let people past him easily. "On his (Messi's) right side there's Hernandez, who knows him well from the Spanish league. Messi "likes to move around, so we have to try and control him."
  • 29 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    213/4
    20.0 overs
    		 70/10
    12.3 overs
    India beat Ireland by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    221/5
    20.0 overs
    		 193/10
    19.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    208/5
    20.0 overs
    		 132/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat Ireland by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    205/10
    34.4 overs
    		 208/9
    48.3 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 - 27 Jun, 2018 | Sri Lanka in West Indies
    WI vs SL
    204/10
    69.3 overs
    		 154/10
    59.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard