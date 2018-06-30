GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
France vs Argentina, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018: Angel di Maria's Thunderbolt Brings Argentina Level With France

News18.com | June 30, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
30 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Kazan Arena

Round of 16 -

FranceFrance
30
1 - 1
ArgentinaArgentina
60
Latest update: Angel di Maria has equalised with a sensational strike for Argentina against France.

Catch all the live updates from first Round of 16 clash between France and Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' live blog.
Jun 30, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

di Maria's thunderbolt was Argentina's first shot on target in the game. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

France look to respond instantly with Mbappe on the right looking to drive in but Argentina block him out easily. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

GOAL: Angel di Maria from range with a sweet sweet strike to level things up! What a hit!! There is nothing Hugo Lloris can do about that

Jun 30, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Messi is seeing a lot more of the ball as the first half's last five minutes kick in. He can't get past Kante though on the right and gets a corner. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)

Argentina need Messi to step up at this point as they look for an equaliser. He released Pavon on the right who's ball in was low and hard towards the penalty spot. But it's missed all the Argentine forwards players. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Messi has been dropping very deep as he looks to get the move going. It comes back to him from di Maria on the left and Messi tries to dribble past the France backline but can't succeed. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

Two takeaways from the game early on for Argentina who have a mountain to climb: without an out and out centre-forward, they are having issues creating plays both out wide and in through the middle of. Defensively, Mbappe and his speed has been a nightmare. La Albiceleste has the ball, but France is more direct and dangerous.

Jun 30, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Maescherano hacks Pogba to the ground from behind and the ref blows the whistle immediately to give France a free-kick. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

Pogba drives through the centre after picking up the ball in his defense and then passes to Mbappe on the right inside the penalty box but he tries to do to much and is stopped in his tracks. Meanwhile, Giroud and Griezmann continue to have communication problems.

Jun 30, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

Half an hour in and Lloris is yet to make a save or Messi is yet to have a shot or look at goal. France have controlled the Argentine attack brilliantly and Messi has been restricted from moving around too much with the ball. 

Jun 30, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

Jun 30, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Pavard fizzes a ball in from the right to Giroud, who's control lets him down. He had space and time inside the box. Argentina rebuild from the back. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

At the other end there is a huge appeal from Mercado for a hand ball on Umtiti. But the ref waves it away. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

Griezmann with another burst of pace gets away from the defense and almost pulls it back for Matuidi. But Armani comes in the way and picks it up.

Jun 30, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

While Argentina have had the bulk of the possession in the game, France have been extremely dynamic. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

After a long while of defending, Argentina spring a good move forward with Mascherano playing a superb through ball to Perez, but it's just out of his reach. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Argentina get a corner and look to make something of it, but Pogba clears with his head comfortably and Messi has to fall back in his own half to keep things going. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

Pogba takes that and hammers it above Armani's goal. Argentina breathe easy. Another France goal will make it very difficult for Argentina. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Argentina are unable to cope with Mbappe. A long ball from Pogba finds the strker who is brought down by Tagliafaco inches outside the penalty box. Argentina are struggling defensively.

Jun 30, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

In the first 15 minutes, France have taken control of the game and have figured out how to get the better of Argentina. Lionel Messi has more or less been kept at bay early on in the game as he is being crowded out every time he gets the ball. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Argentina have a mountain to climb and are looking to keep possession with Mascherano looking to engineer a move from the back. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:44 pm (IST)

GOAL: Antoine Griezmann has hammered it down the centre as Armani goes the wrong way and France lead early on! 

Jun 30, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)

PENALTY! Right after taking the ball of Argentina, Mbappe leads a fast fast counter-attack and literally runs through the whole Argentina team. Rojo had to bring him down and has conceded a penalty. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Messi looks to cut in from the right wing but he is crowded out as France keep him at bay. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Cross bar! Antoine Griezmann gets power, curl and dip on the shot as it has the keeper beaten. Only the cross bar saving Argentina's day before Messi cleared it out of the area. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)

Mbappe's pace has started creating trouble already, he skipped past a couple of Argentine players before Mascherano had to bring him down before he reached the penalty box. Free-kick for France from 25 yards out.

Jun 30, 2018 7:37 pm (IST)

Banega who set up Messi for the first goal against Nigeria, looks for another long ball through to Pavon on the right but it's overhit and France get away. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

Five minutes into the game, and both sides will look to use the pace of Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

France have defended that set-piece well and are now rebuilding from the back. Both sides are being watchful. 

Jun 30, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

Messi has been brought down early on by Blaise Matuidi. One can expect that Messi will be marked closely all through the match. Ever Banega is set to take the free-kick from the right. 

Preview: Argentina and Lionel Messi need to find form fast if they are to go any further in the World Cup on Saturday when they meet a France team who have yet to live up to their billing. The first last-16 match in Russia promises to be a fascinating clash of two under-achieving sides who are supposedly on different trajectories. All the flaws of an ageing and unbalanced Argentina team were ruthlessly exposed in the thrashing by Croatia in the group stage. But, roared on by a pumped-up Diego Maradona, Messi finally opened his account in this tournament before Marcos Rojo volleyed in a stunning winner against Nigeria as the losing 2014 finalists punched their ticket to the knockout stage. Didier Deschamps' France, meanwhile, among the pre-tournament favourites, have looked sluggish despite easing through the group stage unbeaten. First-choice striker Antoine Griezmann has been unable to recapture his best form and the creativity has failed to flow from midfield. Deschamps is adamant that France will get it all right on the night when the business end of the tournament kicks off on Saturday. "A whole new competition begins now, direct elimination," Deschamps said. "We got what we wanted. Now the mountain looms up in front of us, but we're there and we're aiming to get through to the next round after that." Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi underlined his importance to Argentina with a sublimely-taken opening goal against Nigeria on Tuesday. But it only partly made amends for the Barcelona icon's penalty miss against Iceland in a lacklustre 1-1 draw that dampened Argentine hopes from their opening match. Messi was then virtually missing in action when Jorge Sampaoli's men suffered the chastening defeat to Croatia. The tension of the win over Nigeria had 1986 World Cup winner Maradona grimacing towards the sky, a crazed look in his eyes. Maradona later played down concerns over his health after he was checked over by paramedics inside his VIP box. But Argentina, and Messi's health is under scrutiny too, according to former France captain Marcel Desailly. A World Cup winner with France in 1998, Desailly told Britain's Guardian newspaper: "We know Messi is great but we're confused and sad for him. "He is such a pure Barcelona product but with Argentina right now, Messi's in a mess." "And let's face it, France have yet to show anything to make us feel optimistic, to give us hope," said Desailly. With just three goals from three games, an attacking line featuring Griezmann, 145-million-euro teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has hardly set the tournament on fire. Griezmann, particularly, is facing increasing scrutiny two years after his six-goal, seven-assist tally steered France to the final of Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal. His campaign so far has been more remarkable for the controversy caused by his decision to announce his commitment to Atletico Madrid, rejecting Barcelona in the process, in a 40-minute video which aired on the eve of France's opener. "He's fine, he's fine. You mustn't ever doubt one of the best players in the world," said his Atletico teammate Lucas Hernandez. Les Bleus should have the measure of Messi, according to Marius Tresor, the former France defender who helped Les Bleus to a fourth-place finish at the 1982 World Cup. "Against Messi, they (France) will have to play intelligently," Tresor told AFP. "If Messi comes through the middle we have a guy called N'Golo Kante who doesn't let people past him easily. "On his (Messi's) right side there's Hernandez, who knows him well from the Spanish league. Messi "likes to move around, so we have to try and control him."
