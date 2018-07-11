GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
France vs Belgium, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 SF: Samuel Umtiti Heads France into Lead Against Belgium

News18.com | July 11, 2018, 12:59 AM IST
10 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Saint Petersburg Stadium

Semifinal -

FranceFrance
80
1 - 0
BelgiumBelgium
70
Latest update: France have broken the deadlock after Samuel Umtiti scored from an early corner. France lead 1-0.

Catch all the live updates of France vs Belgium from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jul 11, 2018 12:59 am (IST)

Belgium stroke the ball around for a bit before it comes out to Mertens on the right, and he swings in another fantastic ball into the box, but Pogba heads it out. Belgium's crossing has gone up a few notches since Mertens has come on. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:57 am (IST)

France have been the more accomplished side since half-time and since they have score Kevin de Bruyne has given away the ball a little more than he would have liked – desperately trying to get his side back into this. 20 minutes to go.

Jul 11, 2018 12:55 am (IST)

Stat attack

Umtiti's effort was the 32nd headed goal at this World Cup. The last edition with more was 2002 (35)

The last team to come from behind and win a World Cup semi-final was France, against Croatia in 1998

69 of the 158 goals at Russia 2018 so far have come from set-piece situations

Jul 11, 2018 12:55 am (IST)

Mbappe has been on fire today, he switches play this time to Griezmann on the left with a lovely long diagonal ball. It comes back to Giroud who sends the ball into the stands. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:54 am (IST)

Since coming on Mertens has looked dangerous, and Hazard surprisingly has been kept rather silent so far in the second half. France have gone through the gears and the momentum is with them. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:52 am (IST)

Mertens with another lovely ball into the box from the right, that's punched out emphatically by Lloris. But it's not out of danger, and Mertens swings it in again and Fellaini's header which had pace is just off target. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

Big chance for Belgium! Lukaku finds Mertens bombing up the right and the ball in is hastily cleared by Varane, it falls to de Bruyne who will be really disappointed about not having connected on that volley. Half an hour to go now. That was also Mertens' first touch really. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:48 am (IST)

France are turning on the style now and Belgium have to fight back. Roberto Martinez has taken of Dembele and brought Mertens in the mix! 

Jul 11, 2018 12:46 am (IST)

Mbappe zooms down the right and then feeds Matuidi, whose shot is blocked at the edge of the penalty area. France get the ball back and Mbappe plays in Giroud with an outrageous backheeled pass. Dembéle blocks the striker’s shot. But, but Mbappé is on fire at St Petersburg!

Jul 11, 2018 12:45 am (IST)

Samuel Umtiti has joined a special club. Four of France's last six goals in World Cup semi-finals have come from defenders: Marius Tresor (v West Germany, 1982) and Lilian Thuram (two v Croatia, 1998).

Jul 11, 2018 12:42 am (IST)

Kompany and Chadli combine with headers to get that away from the box, before Hazard is brought down to stop the counter-attack. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:41 am (IST)

France now looking to pile on the pressure on the Belgians, Griezmann looks to find Matuidi and gets a free-kick in a dangerous position on the left. Btw, Mick Jagger is in the house! 

Jul 11, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

GOAL: Samuel Umtiti heads it home from the resulting corner taken by Antoine Griezmann. Bad defending by Fellaini. France lead 1-0

Jul 11, 2018 12:38 am (IST)

France almost find a way through after Kante's ball to Giroud lets him turn Kompany and shoot! Corner France! 

Jul 11, 2018 12:37 am (IST)

de bruyne with a clever reverse ball in to Chadli, who looks to find Fellaini - but France clear their lines. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

Witsel gets Lukaku into a position to head goal wards, that's the first bit of good service from his teammates which was missing in the first half. To be fair, Lukaku should have done better with that. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:33 am (IST)

Early on Alderweireld looks to release Chadli, but Matuidi gets in the way and it almost falls for de Bruyne. Matuidi though manages to save the day. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:33 am (IST)

The boys are back and they’re looking for a breakthrough. Neither manager has seen fit to change their lineup yet.

Jul 11, 2018 12:21 am (IST)

The game is very evenly poised here in St Petersburg, where everyone is wondering how there hasn’t been a goal as yet. Kevin de Bruyne and Hazard have been menacing, while France have been cautious. The approaches by both sides were pretty much along expected lines, but France with their speed – especially Mbappe could hurt Belgium.

Jul 11, 2018 12:19 am (IST)
Jul 11, 2018 12:17 am (IST)

Half-time: France and Belgium yet to break the deadlock. Score 0-0

Jul 11, 2018 12:17 am (IST)

Lukaku is having a bad bad day! The ball in from Kevin de Bruyne was missed by Umtiti surprisingly, but Lukaku did not expect that and he can't convert from close range at the end of the half. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

One minute added time in the first half. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

France have a free-kick in a dangerous position but Griezmann's shot hits the wall and Belgium can rebuild from the back. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:12 am (IST)

Lukaku comes deep and to the left in an attempt to get into the game but his pass winds up backwards where after a few more passes, Matuidi makes another interception in midfield. He’s had a storming game so far.

Jul 11, 2018 12:11 am (IST)

Kante once again wins it back in midfield and they get the ball out to Mbappe on the right, who squares for Griezmann and the shot is blocked out. Mbappe has another go from the right and plays Pavard in through the channel. But Pavard has a go on goal after finding a one-on-one situation with Courtois who has to react fast to stop that from going in. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:08 am (IST)

Meanwhile Olivier Giroud has taken a knock and he is in pain and needs treatment! Game takes a breather momentarily - it has been end to end action here for the first 37 minutes. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:07 am (IST)

After Fellaini fails to get de Bruyne away in the box, Griezmann spearheads a fast fast counter-attack, but the shot is off target and Belgium survive. 

Jul 11, 2018 12:05 am (IST)

Griezmann curls a splendid ball over Vertonghen and into the path off Mbappé, who calmly sidefoots it across goal to Giroud, who provides a perfect contrast to that suave buildup by falling over and sending the ball miles wide.

Jul 11, 2018 12:05 am (IST)

France vs Belgium, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 SF: Samuel Umtiti Heads France into Lead Against Belgium
Preview: Eden Hazard and a brilliant Belgian generation stand between France and a place in the World Cup final as the countries bring their historic rivalry to Tuesday's first semi-final in Saint Petersburg. Not since 1986 have Belgium made it this far at the World Cup, losing to a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina in Mexico and then going down 4-2 to France in the third-place play-off, the last competitive meeting of the nations. In the years since, France have won one World Cup and one European Championship, and lost the 2006 World Cup final. Now, with Kylian Mbappe their new standard-bearer, they are dreaming of getting there again. Belgium disappeared from the forefront of the international scene for years before emerging once more with their current gifted crop. With Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, they lost in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals and at the same stage at Euro 2016, but under Roberto Martinez in Russia they have already taken an extra step after stunning Brazil in the last eight in Kazan. "They are a great team with a very good generation of players who have been playing together for several years," admitted France striker Olivier Giroud, who plays with Hazard and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea. "We don't want to have them taking the mickey out of us. There is a big rivalry between France and Belgium, it's like a derby match." Beyond the geographical and linguistic ties, many of these players also know each other intimately from the Premier League. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were already close friends before becoming colleagues at Manchester United. But Hazard sums up better than anyone the close links between the nations. Born in the French-speaking part of Belgium, he came through as a player across the border at Lille, and was the outstanding player in the team that won the French league and cup double in 2011 before eventually moving on to Chelsea. Now he is the talisman in a Belgium team who have won all five games in Russia so far and are undefeated in 24 matches, although as a boy he idolised Zinedine Zidane. The French will remember well what happened when the teams last met, with Belgium tearing them apart in a 4-3 friendly win in Paris in June 2015. And the presence of French World Cup winner Thierry Henry on the Belgian coaching staff as one of Martinez's assistants adds extra spice to the occasion. "Of course I would prefer it if he were with us and he were giving me his advice, but we mustn't be jealous," said Giroud. Henry's old international colleague Didier Deschamps has not won over everybody in his time as France coach, as he continues to favour a cautious approach despite being able to call on some of the finest attacking talents in world football. Mbappe, still just 19, has already moved clubs for 180 million euros ($212 million) and the Paris Saint-Germain forward announced himself on the World Cup stage with his brilliant performance in France's 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16. Deschamps' side were less thrilling, but equally efficient, as they saw off Uruguay in the quarter-finals. They will need to be at their very best defensively against the Belgians, and look to Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to get the better of the opposition defence. "To do what (Mbappe) is doing at his age, I have never seen that, apart from Messi," said Belgium's Nacer Chadli, scorer of their winning goal against Japan in the last 16. "We came through the Japan game, then we broke down a barrier by beating Brazil. When you beat Brazil you don't fear anyone." Chadli could play as a right wing-back for Belgium in the absence of the suspended Thomas Meunier, with Thomas Vermaelen possibly starting. France welcome back midfielder Blaise Matuidi after suspension.
