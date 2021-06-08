France vs Bulgaria International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

With the UEFA Euro 2020 just a couple of days away, France will lock horns with Bulgaria in an International Friendly match on Wednesday, June 09. The thrilling affair will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Entering the contest, the host France are likely to have an upper hand on Bulgaria. France won their previous warm-up game on Thursday against ten-man Wales by 3-0. Bulgaria, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying an ideal outing. Their first warm-up game against Slovakia ended in a draw while they lost their last match to Russia by 1-0.

Coming to the head-to-head record, France and Bulgaria have faced each other as many as 22 times. France are leading the records as they have won 10 games while Bulgaria could manage to secure victory in eight matches. Four games between France and Bulgaria ended in a draw. The two teams last played against each other in 2017 and France emerged victorious by 1-0.

The International Friendly 2021 France vs Bulgaria match will kick off at 12:40 AM IST.

International Friendly 2021 France vs Bulgaria: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns for both France and Bulgaria. All the players from both teams will be available for selection.

France possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba, N Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Bulgaria possible starting line-up: Daniel Naumov, Petko Hristov, Andrea Hristov, Valentin Antov, Ivan Turitsov, Ivaylo Chochev, Antonio Vutov, Birsent Karageren, Momchil Tsvetanov, Dimitar Iliev, Andrey Galabinov

What time will France vs Bulgaria International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?

The International Friendly 2021 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:40 AM IST on Wednesday, June 9, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

What TV channel will show France vs Bulgaria International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream France vs Bulgaria International Friendly 2021 fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV.

