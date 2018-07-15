GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
France vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Highlights - As It Happened

News18.com | July 15, 2018, 11:17 PM IST
15 Jul 2018 - 20:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium

Final -

FranceFrance
120
4 - 2
CroatiaCroatia
140
Latest update: France won the World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. Mandzukic own goal gave France the lead before Perisic equalised. Griezmann scored from the spot before Pogba and Mbappe added two more. Mandzukic pulled one back but it wasn't enough as France lifted the title.

Catch all the live updates from the Final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between France and Croatia on News18Sports' live blog.
Jul 15, 2018 10:38 pm (IST)

Deschamps' double: Didier Deschamps is just the third man - after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer - to win the World Cup as both a player and manager. A remarkable achievement.

Jul 15, 2018 10:36 pm (IST)

It was high-scoring for a World Cup final, with six goals in total. One was an own goal, one came from a highly ducious penalty and a third came on the back of a hideous goalkeeping rick. The other three, scored by Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Ivan Perisic were quite outstanding and fit to grace any World Cup final.

Jul 15, 2018 10:36 pm (IST)
Jul 15, 2018 10:33 pm (IST)

While Lloris can now smile about the howler he made for Mandzukic's goal, Antoine Greizmann has been named the man of the match in the final. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:28 pm (IST)

Tonight, Croatia played better football. But France were more realistic, more efficient and, perhaps even more intelligent. France’s strength is exactly this and no matter who they faced, they found the solution to win. Without being brilliant here, they scored four goals, which tells you everything about their level, and their coach's. With his smart moves, Didier Deschamps won the tactical fight.

Jul 15, 2018 10:27 pm (IST)
Jul 15, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)

Two decades after he led France as a player to win the World Cup in Paris, Didier Deschamps has coached France to the World Cup title in Russia. He joins an elite club Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer as people to have won the World Cup as player and manager. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:24 pm (IST)

Full time: France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup 

Jul 15, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)

France are almost there with less than 120 seconds to go. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:22 pm (IST)

A rare miss pass from Modric allows Griezmann to hare down the wing. He earns a free-kick after Vrsaljko brings him down cynically. The ball is played into Pogba who is free inside the box but misses his kick and can't believe it. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)

Mbappe has a chance to run at Croatia's defense again and he obliges. Finds Pogba on his outside, but the Man Utd man can't cut it back to him. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)

Vrsaljko now fouls Griezmann and France don;t care about hurrying things up now. We are in the final minutes as stoppage time has started. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:18 pm (IST)

Brozovic brings it up from the defensive third, but can't pick a pass past Pogba. He fouls Pogba after that and France are more than happy with that. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:18 pm (IST)

Croatia are running out of time, and Rakitic tries from range, but it's off target. Last few minutes in the game. Lloris will surely be the happiest to when the whistle blows. We hear there are five minutes of stoppage time. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)

France slowing the game down and Croatia fouling them is only helping their cause. Fekir is the one brought down and France take their time wioth the set-piece. Pogba plays it out to Griezmann who brings it back for Fekir. The sub takes a shot but Subasic was not going to be troubled. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

Rakitic continues to ping balls into the box and is hopeful that one of his strikers will get their head to it and direct it goal wards. Croatia have five minutes left to make something happen.  

Jul 15, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

Croatia have a free-kick out on the right wing and Rakitic looks to go for goal beyond Lloris but that's too far out. Meanwhile, Pogba seems to have done some damage to himself and goes down in the box. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)
Jul 15, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

Croatia bring in Pjaca for Strinic and France replace Giroud with Fekir.

Jul 15, 2018 10:09 pm (IST)

Croatia are exchanging quick short passes in this tensed match up as they look for another two goals at least. Modric and Rakitic orchestrating things as one would expect. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

Mbappe has another chance to drive at Vida and Lovren but he lost his footing inside the box as Croatia go the other way now, 

Jul 15, 2018 10:07 pm (IST)

Croatia enjoying a spell of possession now as Rakitic and Modric look to take control.  The ball is spread out to Vrsaljko who plays it back to Modric. The captain crosses with his left foot and that is headed out only for Perisic to tee up Rakitic for a left footed shot. Just off target by Rakitic. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

Few minutes of complete madness in the second half has ensured the end to the game will be quite tight. We have had more goals here today than in the last four World Cup finals put together and Croatia need more. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)

Croatia have brought Kramaric on for Rebic, while France have brought Tolisso in for Matuidi for the final 15 odd  minutes. 

Jul 15, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)

Stat: France are the first team to score four goals in a World Cup Final since Brazil in 1970.

Jul 15, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)

That was completely unexpected as Lloris had more than enough time to clear but tried dribble past Mandzukic and had an embarrassing moment. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)

GOAL: Mario Madzukic closes Lloris down fast and scores for Croatia. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

GOAL: Now Mbappe gets in the act! The 19-year old hammers it home from outside the box with his right foot. France lead 4-1

Jul 15, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Croatia have their task cut out and Vrsaljko on the right looks for Mandzukic in the box but Pavard clears the ball. It comes out to Modric who looks for support. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

Once Mbappe was on the ball on the right Croatia knew they had to defend hard, Mbappe played it in to Griezmann who first juggled the ball before teeing it up for Pogba who shot first with his right foot and that was blocked before his left footed shot found the net. 

(image: FIFA)

Preview: The 2018 FIFA World Cup, if anything, has shown the importance of teamwork and the dizzying heights it can take you to. And no one has exemplified this spirit better than the unlikely finalists – France and Croatia. While the 1998 winners were always among the tournament favourites, few would have thought Croatia would better their previous best, when they appeared in the semifinals two decades back. Imagine being Nikola Kalinic at this point in time, sent home by the Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic after he refused to come on as a substitute on their opening night against Nigeria. These four weeks have seen more than a few surprises, but both France and Croatia have gone from strength to strength through the course of that. Les Blues switched on the style once they got through the first round, while Croatia gave digging deep into your resources another meaning against Denmark and kept the fire in the belly burning against Russia and England. Getting the win on a bad day is what champions are made of and it is difficult to doubt the brains behind this France side – Didier Deschamps, the captain during French football’s finest hour. Accused of not wanting to ‘play football’ by Belgium after the semi-final on Tuesday, France has looked a team who still have a gear to go, but fortunately for them haven’t needed to be overly worried yet. The young lot is mature and aware that stepping out of line could send things spiraling out of control. Convincing victories against Argentina and Nigeria marked the Croats’ campaign before they quite literally, battled their way through, by enduring tremendous pain and coming from behind, not once but thrice. Led by Luka Modric, a much hated man back in his own country, they almost did not make it to Russia while under the tutelage of Ante Cacic, but managed to regroup and fight back with Dalic at the helm of affairs. The first time finalists are renowned for their never say die attitude. The presence of fearless characters like Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic, Ivan Rakitic, Sime Vrsaljko and Danijel Subasic, to name a few, have made this crystal clear. "Nobody expected us to reach the final, but we aren't going to stop now," the Croatia captain told FIFA TV in Moscow. "We will give our best to lift the trophy, this is a unique opportunity. I would exchange all the trophies in my career for this one. We are ready for France." At the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Croatia are likely to make it a physical battle against France – right from the front to the back where Mandzukic and Perisic act as the first of four lines of defense. It is a ploy that France, clicking as a team at the right time, isn’t likely to enjoy, just like they didn’t against Uruguay. Dejan Lovren, Vrsaljko, Vida and Strinic will look to stay tight against the attacking talent that will come at them, and a lapse at any point might leave Subasic exposed to the explosive flair of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, the latter with a happy habit of becoming being prolific in the final weeks of international tournaments. The 19-year-old Mbappe too will be more than happy to run away with the World Cup. "We are confident, but we don't want to put ourselves under too much pressure. We have to imagine it's just a normal game, and give everything on the pitch. We won't have a lot of opportunities, so we'll have to put them away when they come,” Griezmann told FIFA TV ahead of the final. At the other end, Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti have looked good, and alongside youngsters Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, and captain Hugo Lloris, have kept a clean sheet in four of their six outings so far. Mandzukic, Perisic and Rebic will look to hurry them into mistakes with their ‘run, run, run’ strategy. More than forwards and defenders, the most consuming battle is likely to be in the midfield, where the unstoppable duo of Modric and Rakitic will look to control the pace of proceedings against the immovable pair of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. While Kante provides cover for the likes of Pogba, Griezmann and Mbappe to flourish and bring out their bags of tricks, Modric and Rakitic are the traditionally calm generals who see the play a couple of steps before it happens. Deschamps’ low risk policy will be tested to the absolute limit against the determined Dalic, whose side cannot afford to switch off even once. For both men history beckons and a chance to exorcise past ghosts is on hand. A 19-year-old could rightfully burst into the pantheon of legends well ahead of time, or a leader who deserves much more love than he is afforded could bring unbridled joy to his countrymen for the first time since the 1990s. A fascinating night awaits in Moscow’s sunlight.
