GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

France vs Croatia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Mbappe Makes it Four For France Against Croatia

News18.com | July 15, 2018, 9:56 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

15 Jul 2018 - 20:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium

Final -

FranceFrance
100
4 - 1
CroatiaCroatia
130
Latest update: France lead Croatia 4-1 after Kylian Mbappe scored from outside the penalty box and became the first teenager to score in the World Cup final after Pele.

Catch all the live updates from the Final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between France and Croatia on News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jul 15, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

GOAL: Now Mbappe gets in the act! The 19-year old hammers it home from outside the box with his right foot. France lead 4-1

Jul 15, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Croatia have their task cut out and Vrsaljko on the right looks for Mandzukic in the box but Pavard clears the ball. It comes out to Modric who looks for support. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

Once Mbappe was on the ball on the right Croatia knew they had to defend hard, Mbappe played it in to Griezmann who first juggled the ball before teeing it up for Pogba who shot first with his right foot and that was blocked before his left footed shot found the net. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

GOAL: Paul Pogba smashes it in from outside the box and France lead 3-1 against Croatia. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

Perisic finds space on the left and looks to run at Pavard and get to the byline. Perisic gets a ball in with his left foot but it is too far out for anyone. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

Matuidi lost his footing at a crucial moment as Greizmann passed the ball to him on the left. Croatia can recover that situation easily and win a throw in. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

France take of Kante and NZonzi is coming on. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

Play resumes with Croatia on the ball. After a few passes and an attempted clearance by Pavard, ball comes out to Rakitic who plays it in looking for Mandzukic. But Lloris rushes out to clear and  takes a clattering from Mandzukic. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)

Stoppage in play as there are some over anxious fans who have found their way to the field. Rakitic is unhappy as Croatia were in a good position in attack. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

Big scare for Croatia as Pogba releases Mbappe who bursts past Vida. Subasic comes out in time to stop things from getting worse. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

Croatia begin the second half as they began the first, in a state of total dominance.

Jul 15, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)

Madzukic steals it from Pavard and looks to find Rebic, but the toe poke pass isn't good enough. Absolute end to end stuff here in the first five minutes of the second half. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

Brozovic looks up to see Perisic and releases a defense splitting pass. Lloris has to come off his line and with some help from Varane they clear their lines. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)

Croatia at the other end stitch together some passes before Rebic has a go at Lloris' goal from a tight angle. But Lloris was up for that and had to be as it was heading in. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

Olivier Giroud brings the ball down delightfully and tees up Griezmann but the shot is straight down Subasic's throat. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

Croatia steal the ball off them just as they look to get some one touch football going but Vrsaljko can't make much of it down the right. Lloris collects his cross easily

Jul 15, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)

France kick start things in the second half and have an early free-kick. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

We are set for the second half. 45 minutes for Croatia to mount a comeback while France have to hold on for a second world title. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

Here's a look at some of the numbers in the game. Croatia have more of the ball and more attempts but France lead crucially. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

Half time: France lead Croatia 2-1 

Jul 15, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

Vrsaljko sends in a glorious cross from the right touchline, that hangs in the corridor of uncertainty in front of the France goal. For reasons best known to himself, Perisic doesn’t gamble and go for it and another great chance goes a begging.

Jul 15, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Lucas Hernandez bursts forward and looks for Mbappe who is itching to run at Croatia's defense. But the ball through is over hit. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Rakitic sends in a dangerous ball to the box but Vida flying in can't time his jump properly. The ball goes out for a goal kick. Vida should have scored that! 

Jul 15, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

France have an injury worry as Samuel Umtiti took a bad knock in the scramble. Croatia wait to take the corner as Umtiti walks out for treatment. Three minutes of stoppage time now. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Another Modric free-kick causes some concern in the France box before Pavard deflects Perisic's shot for a corner. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Less than five minutes to go in the topsy turvy first half. Modric has been in his element spraying passes around with pin point accuracy. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:10 pm (IST)

Croatia have it all do it again! Immediately they look to hurt France as Perisic crosses to Mandzukic and Rebic in the box from the left, but Rebic's shot is too weak and France get away. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)

GOAL: Antoine Griezmann scores from the spot past Subasic! France back in the lead against Croatia. Score 2-1. 

Jul 15, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Penalty! France have a penalty after the VAR decision. Imagine what Perisic must be feeling now! 

Jul 15, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

France win a corner, which Griezmann curls into the penalty area. Blaise Matuidi tries to get on the end of it, but doesn’t make decent contact with his head. France’s players claim Ivan Perisic, who was marking Matuidi, handled the ball and it’s going to VAR!!! Referee Nestor Pitana is going pitch-side for a look at his monitor.

Load More
France vs Croatia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Mbappe Makes it Four For France Against Croatia
(image: FIFA)

Preview: The 2018 FIFA World Cup, if anything, has shown the importance of teamwork and the dizzying heights it can take you to. And no one has exemplified this spirit better than the unlikely finalists – France and Croatia. While the 1998 winners were always among the tournament favourites, few would have thought Croatia would better their previous best, when they appeared in the semifinals two decades back. Imagine being Nikola Kalinic at this point in time, sent home by the Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic after he refused to come on as a substitute on their opening night against Nigeria. These four weeks have seen more than a few surprises, but both France and Croatia have gone from strength to strength through the course of that. Les Blues switched on the style once they got through the first round, while Croatia gave digging deep into your resources another meaning against Denmark and kept the fire in the belly burning against Russia and England. Getting the win on a bad day is what champions are made of and it is difficult to doubt the brains behind this France side – Didier Deschamps, the captain during French football’s finest hour. Accused of not wanting to ‘play football’ by Belgium after the semi-final on Tuesday, France has looked a team who still have a gear to go, but fortunately for them haven’t needed to be overly worried yet. The young lot is mature and aware that stepping out of line could send things spiraling out of control. Convincing victories against Argentina and Nigeria marked the Croats’ campaign before they quite literally, battled their way through, by enduring tremendous pain and coming from behind, not once but thrice. Led by Luka Modric, a much hated man back in his own country, they almost did not make it to Russia while under the tutelage of Ante Cacic, but managed to regroup and fight back with Dalic at the helm of affairs. The first time finalists are renowned for their never say die attitude. The presence of fearless characters like Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic, Ivan Rakitic, Sime Vrsaljko and Danijel Subasic, to name a few, have made this crystal clear. "Nobody expected us to reach the final, but we aren't going to stop now," the Croatia captain told FIFA TV in Moscow. "We will give our best to lift the trophy, this is a unique opportunity. I would exchange all the trophies in my career for this one. We are ready for France." At the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Croatia are likely to make it a physical battle against France – right from the front to the back where Mandzukic and Perisic act as the first of four lines of defense. It is a ploy that France, clicking as a team at the right time, isn’t likely to enjoy, just like they didn’t against Uruguay. Dejan Lovren, Vrsaljko, Vida and Strinic will look to stay tight against the attacking talent that will come at them, and a lapse at any point might leave Subasic exposed to the explosive flair of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, the latter with a happy habit of becoming being prolific in the final weeks of international tournaments. The 19-year-old Mbappe too will be more than happy to run away with the World Cup. "We are confident, but we don't want to put ourselves under too much pressure. We have to imagine it's just a normal game, and give everything on the pitch. We won't have a lot of opportunities, so we'll have to put them away when they come,” Griezmann told FIFA TV ahead of the final. At the other end, Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti have looked good, and alongside youngsters Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, and captain Hugo Lloris, have kept a clean sheet in four of their six outings so far. Mandzukic, Perisic and Rebic will look to hurry them into mistakes with their ‘run, run, run’ strategy. More than forwards and defenders, the most consuming battle is likely to be in the midfield, where the unstoppable duo of Modric and Rakitic will look to control the pace of proceedings against the immovable pair of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. While Kante provides cover for the likes of Pogba, Griezmann and Mbappe to flourish and bring out their bags of tricks, Modric and Rakitic are the traditionally calm generals who see the play a couple of steps before it happens. Deschamps’ low risk policy will be tested to the absolute limit against the determined Dalic, whose side cannot afford to switch off even once. For both men history beckons and a chance to exorcise past ghosts is on hand. A 19-year-old could rightfully burst into the pantheon of legends well ahead of time, or a leader who deserves much more love than he is afforded could bring unbridled joy to his countrymen for the first time since the 1990s. A fascinating night awaits in Moscow’s sunlight.
  • 14 Jul, 2018 | India in England
    ENG vs IND
    322/7
    50.0 overs
    		 236/10
    50.0 overs
    England beat India by 86 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Jul, 2018 | Pakistan in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs ZIM
    308/7
    50.0 overs
    		 107/10
    35.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    WI vs BAN
    354/10
    112.0 overs
    		 149/10
    46.1 overs
    West Indies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Jul, 2018 | India in England
    ENG vs IND
    268/10
    49.5 overs
    		 269/2
    40.1 overs
    India beat England by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 14 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    287/10
    78.4 overs
    		 126/10
    54.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 278 runs
    Full Scorecard