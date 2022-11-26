France vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 26

France had a blistering start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign despite several injury issues to their squad. Les Blues initially went behind when Craig Goodwin opened the scoring for Australia, but the defending champions held their nerve to record a 4-1 victory against the Socceroos.

Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw in their opener against Tunisia, with Kasper Schmeichel putting in a solid performance between the sticks. The Danes beat France in the UEFA Nations League in their previous match-up as Kasper Dolberg got on the scoresheet. Simon Kjaer and Co will be hoping for a similar result this time around.

The 2018 World Cup champions would be hoping to continue their ruthless form against the Danes but putting the ball past Schmeichel is easier said than done, making this a riveting contest.

Tunisia and Australia are the other two teams in Group D along with France and Denmark.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Denmark will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France vs Denmark Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Olivier Giroud

Suggested Playing XI for France vs Denmark Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

DEF: Simon Kjaer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano,

MID: Adrien Rabiot, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembelle

ST: Olivier Giroud, Kasper Dolberg

France vs Denmark probable starting XI

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembelle , Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

