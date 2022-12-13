France vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, December 15

France will take on Morocco in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 15 at 12:30 am IST. This French team has been clinical so far with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud stepping up when their team needs it the most.

The 2018 World Cup winners had to survive a tough ordeal against England in the quarterfinals but held on to a slender 2-1 lead. Harry Kane missed a penalty late into regulation time which helped Les Blues get over the line without taking things into extra time.

Morocco has scripted one of the best stories this World Cup. A team that started as the underdogs went on to beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this edition of the World Cup. They scripted history with their 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarterfinals, making them the first African team to ever reach the semi-finals of the Football World Cup.

Despite several injury issues, France have shown that they are more than capable of beating the top teams, but Morocco have made a reputation for punching above their weight this campaign.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco will be played on December 15, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco?

The FIFA World Cup match between France and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Suggested Playing XI for France vs Morocco Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Yassine Bounou

DEF: Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd

MID: Antoine Griezmann, Hakim Ziyech, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

ST: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

France vs Morocco probable starting XI:

France predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Morocco predicted XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

