France vs Morocco Live Streaming: How to Watch The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final Match Coverage on TV And Online in India?

France will take on Morocco in the blockbuster semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out the star-studded England team in emphatic fashion in the quarter-final and are looking like the team to beat.

Despite suffering several injuries, the defending champions have fared very well in the tournament so far. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have terrorised defences. In fact, Mbappe has scored five goals so far in the tournament and is the strongest contender for the Golden Boot. Moreover, Aurélien Tchouaméni’s sensational goal from outside the box against England showed the sheer quality of Les Bleus.

Walid Regragui’s side will be unperturbed by the daunting task ahead of them and will aim to extend their dream run at the World Cup. The high-flying Atlas Lions stunned Portugal on Saturday. However, their captain Romain Saiss is a huge doubt for the high-stakes clash as he was stretchered off the field 57 minutes into the win over Portugal. It remains to be seen if Saiss can recover in time for what will be the match of his life.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between France and Morocco be played?

The match between France and Morocco will be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the match between France and Morocco be played?

The match between France and Morocco will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match between France and Morocco begin?

The match between France and Morocco will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between France and Morocco?

The match between France and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between France and Morocco?

The match between France and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Jules Koundé , Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

