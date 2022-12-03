France vs Poland Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Poland: Defending champions France secured top spot in Group D to qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the knockouts, France will be up against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

France faced a jolt in their final group-stage encounter against Morocco after suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat. However, the defeat did not matter much as the Les Blues qualified comfortably to the next round. France scored six goals in their first two World Cup fixtures.

Poland, on the other hand, were tied on four points with Mexico in Group C but the European side’s superior goal difference guided them to the knockouts.

Poland will head into the round of 16 after conceding a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina. The Polish team management will heavily rely on goal-machine Robert Lewandowski to shine once again in order to reach the quarter-finals. The Barcelona striker has so far scored just once in Qatar World Cup and Lewandowski would be desperate to embrace all the chances to excel in the round of 16 fixture.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match between France and Poland; here is everything you need to know:

France vs Poland Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

France vs Poland of America Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Poland will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

France vs Poland Match Details

The France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday, December 4, at 8:30 pm IST.

France vs Poland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Adrien Rabiot

Suggested Playing XI for France vs Poland Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matty Cash, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Kamil Glik

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

France vs Poland Possible Starting XI:

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoinne Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Gregorz Krychowiak, Prezemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

