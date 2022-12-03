France vs Poland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Match Live

France will take on Poland in a riveting round of 16 match on Sunday. Didier Deschamps’ side was stunned by Tunisia in their last group match. However, Deschamps had opted to rest most of his main players in order to keep them fresh for the knockout rounds. The defending champions will be the overwhelming favourites when they take on Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium. Poland were routed by Argentina 2-0 on Thursday. Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side was hapless against La Albiceleste and there are several chinks in their armour. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud retain the ability to sink Poland come Sunday. It remains to be seen if Poland can be at the top of their game against the star-studded France.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between France and Poland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between France and Poland be played?

The match between France and Poland will be played on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the match between France and Poland be played?

The match between France and Poland will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between France and Poland begin?

The match between France and Poland will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between France and Poland?

The match between France and Poland will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between France and Poland?

The match between France and Poland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Poland Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash; Sebastian Szymanski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik

