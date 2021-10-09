CHANGE LANGUAGE
France's Adrien Rabiot Tests Positive for Covid-19, Out of Nations League Final

Adrien Rabiot will not be a part of the Nations League final. (AP Photo)

PARIS - France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain after testing positive for COVID-19, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Saturday. 

France’s midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been ruled out of Sunday’s Nations League final against Spain after testing positive for COVID-19, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Saturday.  Rabiot, who plays for Juventus, was isolating and would not travel to Milan from Turin with the squad, the FFF said.

He will not be replaced in the group and Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to start in the clash at the San Siro.

first published:October 09, 2021, 15:55 IST