France's Benjamin Pavard Reveals He Was 'Knocked Out' in Euro 2020 Win Over Germany

France defender Benjamin Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions’ 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020, but still managed to finish the game.

Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich on Tuesday.

However, France’s Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.

“I had quite a shock," said Pavard. “I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better."

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France’s next Group F game, against Hungary on Saturday.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a “concussion charter" designed to improve the care of players during games.

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening defeat to Finland.

The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here